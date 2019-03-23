In Bengal, Rahul Gandhi compares Mamata Banerjee with PM Modi

Published: March 23, 2019 8:39 PM

In a scathing remark on Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi said Bengal's present government was no better than the previous Left rule.

Rahul Gandhi Malda Rally, Mamata Banerjee, Lok Sabha Election 2019Rahul Gandhi slammed Mamata Banerjee during his Malda rally. (File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi Malda rally: In what could seriously dent Opposition’s efforts of putting up a united fight against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally in Malda, Rahul Gandhi said both the governments in Bengal and at the Centre are being run by people who don’t consult anyone.

“Narendra Modi tells lies in his speeches. Wherever he goes he tells one or the other lie,” Rahul Gandhi said in what was his first rally in the state since 2016.

“Bengal is being run by just one person. She neither talks to anyone nor takes anybody’s suggestion. She does whatever she feels like. Does Bengal not have any voice? Should one person be allowed to run an entire state?” Rahul said.

He said that people of Bengal opted for Mamata after years of Left rule but little has changed in the state.

Rahul Gandhi’s barb against Mamata Banerjee came a couple of months after the Trinamool Congress chief organised a big anti-BJP rally in Kolkata which was attended by several Opposition parties.

