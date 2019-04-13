If Muslims don’t vote for me, later come for work, I’ll think let it be: Maneka Gandhi

BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi (File)

By Asad Rehman

Union Minister for women and child development and BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi on Thursday told a crowd that she will not be inclined to help Muslims if they do not vote for her in the upcoming polls.

In a video of her address, Maneka can be seen telling an audience of Muslim voters in Gaurabarik village in Sultanpur: “Main jeet rahi hu, main jeet rahi hun… Logon ki madad, logon ke pyaar se, main jeet rahi hun. Lekin agar meri jeet Musalmano ke bina hogi, toh mujhe bahot acha nahi lagega. Kyunki itna main bata deti hun, ki phir dil khatta ho jata hai, phir jab Musalman aata hai kaam ke liye, phir main sochti hun rehne hi do, kya fark padta hai. Aakhir naukri ek saudabaazi bhi toh hoti hai, baat sahi hai ki nahi? Yeh nahi ki hum log sab Mahatma Gandhi ki chhati aulad hain. Ki hum log aaye aur kewal dete hi jayenge, dete hi jayenge. Aur phir election mein maar khaate jayenge. (I am winning this election… With the help and love of people. But, if I win without help from Muslims, the feelings are soured. Then when Muslims come for work, I will think let it be, what difference does it make? After all, jobs are a kind of trade. We are not like Mahatma Gandhi — that we will keep on giving, and then keep getting beaten in elections.)”

Uttar Pradesh additional chief electoral officer Brahm Ram Dev Tiwari told The Indian Express that the poll panel has taken cognisance of the speech. “We have sought a report from the district magistrate and will take the next step after we receive it,” Tiwari said.

Sultanpur, which goes to polls on May 12, has around 17.57 lakh voters, of which roughly 4 lakh are Muslim.

Sultanpur district magistrate Dibya Prakash Giri told The Indian Express that the district administration has served a notice to Maneka. “We are awaiting her response for further action,” Giri said.

Asked to confirm if the speech was made in Gaurabarik village, he said, “I have been informed that the speech was made there. We are awaiting her response to be sure if it happened there.”

According to village Pradhan Munawar Jahan’s son Jami Raza, who handles her responsibilities, Gaurabarik village “has a voting population of around 3,500, of which approximately 2,000 are Muslim”. Raza refused to comment on Maneka’s speech, though he claimed he was present during her rally at his village on Thursday evening.