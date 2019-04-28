I support Kanhaiya Kumar, RJD made a mistake: Digvijaya Singh

Published: April 28, 2019 9:01:52 PM

Digvijaya Singh was referring to RJD's decision of not forging an alliance with the CPI and give it the Begusarai seat. Now, this seat will have a three-way contest — Kanhaiya Kumar vs BJP's Giriraj Singh vs RJD's Tanweer Hassan.

Kanhaiya will campaign for Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal where the BJP has fielded Sadhvi Pragya.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that he supports Kanhaiya Kumar who is contesting from Begusarai, Bihar. He said that Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD has made a big mistake by not giving a seat to CPI. “However, I’m happy that he is coming on April 8 and 9 for campaigning in Bhopal,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Digvijaya Singh was referring to RJD’s decision of not forging an alliance with the CPI and give it the Begusarai seat. Now, this seat will have a three-way contest — Kanhaiya Kumar vs BJP’s Giriraj Singh vs RJD’s Tanweer Hassan.

After the Bihar grand alliance failed to accommodate the Left party, CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy said that their understanding was with RJD chief Lalu Prasad who had assured them of a place in the coalition but wasn’t sure if the same was conveyed to Tejashwi Yadav. He further said that the failure of the grand alliance to accommodate the Left parties was ‘unfortunate’.

In 2014, BJP’s Bhola Singh beat Tanweer Hassan by close to 60,000 votes. Bhola Singh had got 4,28,227 votes with 39.72 per cent vote share and Tanweer could secure just 3,69,892 votes with 34.31 per cent vote share.

Earlier this week, poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi campaigned for Kanhaiya in Begusarai. Actors Swara Bhaskar and Prakash Raj too campaigned for the former JNUSU president.

Now, Kanhaiya will campaign for Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal where the BJP has fielded Sadhvi Pragya. In 2014, the BJP had won this seat by over 3.5 lakh votes. BJP’s Alok Sanjar had got 7,14,178 votes with 63.19 per cent vote share, while Congress leader PC Sharma could secure 3,43,482 votes with 30.39 per cent vote share.

On Friday, Retired Assistant Commissioner and Hemant Karkare’s deputy Riyaz Deshmukh filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Bhopal. He was upset with Pragya’s statements on Karkare where she called the martyred officer a ‘deshdrohi’.

