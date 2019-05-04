I apologised to Supreme Court, not BJP, Modi in Rafale case: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
Updated: May 4, 2019 10:31:01 AM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has clarified that he apologised to the Supreme Court in the Rafale case, not to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that after four phases of Lok Sabha elections, it is clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is losing and the grand old party will form the next government at the Centre. Addressing the media at party office in Delhi, Rahul also sought to clarify that he apologised to the Supreme Court in the Rafale case because he committed a mistake by passing comment on the matter which is still pending in the court.

“There is a clear-cut feeling that the Modiji is losing. The main issues are employment, farmers, PM’s corruption, capture of institutions… it is very clear that BJP is losing,” he said.

“I have apologised to Supreme Court for my remarks. I apologised because the matter (Rafale) is in the Supreme Court.

“There is a theft in Rafale. The matter is still in the Supreme Court. I made a comment on that and therefore I apologised. Neither I have apologised to BJP, nor to Modi. I apologised because the matter is ongoing in the Supreme Court and I commented on that. I committed a mistake and apologised,” he told reporters.

