Asaduddin Owaisi Hyderabad election result 2019: BJP fancies chances in AIMIM citadel

Hyderabad parliamentary seat is one of the Telangana's 17 seats where polling was held in the first phase on April 11. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat is considered a bastion of the Owaisi family which has been winning from here since 1984. The Hyderabad seat comprises seven assembly segments - Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura and Bahadurpura. At present, the constituency is being represented by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi who first won from here in 2004 following his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi's retirement from active politics. Salahuddin represented Hyderabad in Lok Sabha for six terms between 1984 and 2004. In 1984, he had contested from Hyderabad as an independent candidate. Before 1984, the Congress had won the seat six times and Telangana Praja Samithi once. In 1996, BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu, now the Vice President of India, had contested against Salahuddin but lost by 73,273 votes. The first national election in Hyderabad was held in 1957. The delimitation of Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency took place in 2008. According to Election Commission data, the constituency has 18.22 lakh voters of which 65% are minorities. Although the contest in Hyderabad has been one-sided for long now, the other parties are also trying their luck. While the ruling TRS has fielded Pusthe Srikanth, the Congress has given a ticket to its local leader Firoz Khan and BJP to Bhagavanth Rao. In 2014, BJP's Rao had lost to Owaisi by two lakh votes. Owaisi's campaign has been mostly centered around PM Modi, BJP and Pakistan. In his election rallies, Owaisi attacked Modi over his Pakistan visit, terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, triple talaq and alleged politicisation of Army's surgical strike across the LoC and IAF's air strike in Balakot. His younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi who is a member of Telangana Legislative Assembly even made personal comments against and poked fun at him over BJP's 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign. The Owaisi brothers also accused the Modi government of stalling development works in Hyderabad. They said that Modi was acting like a big speed-breaker in the development of old Hyderabad. Seeking to play the Hindu card, Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party stood by Hindu women who were abandoned by their husbands and raked up the issue of triple talaq to slam the BJP government. On the other hand, PM Modi addressed an election rally in Hyderabad on April 1 where he attacked the opposition parties over National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's demand that J&K should have a separate Prime Minister. He asked the Congress and its allies to respond to Omar's statement. He also made a reference to the Army's surgical strike and IAF'a air strike to say India will kill terrorists in their home.