How this Howrah confectionery shop is creating voting awareness

By: | Updated: March 22, 2019 10:27 PM

This enthusiastic shopkeeper in Howrah put his creativity to good use

A Howrah-based confectioner is using a unique way to create voting awareness just weeks before the commencement of polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Confectioner Pradeep Haldar has introduced ‘polls sweets’ with symbols of the political parties such as TMC, CPI(M), BJP and Congress in West Bengal. News agency ANI has put out a video showing sweets with names of some political parties on them

The enthusiastic shopkeeper put his creativity to good use and also showcased his rasgullas in various colors of the political parties in the country and also named them accordingly. These rasgullas are priced at Rs. 50 each. The shop owner said that it was his way of creating awareness about voting.

“I thought of creating awareness about voting through sweets, it will also enhance the profit. It’s a new method,” Pradeep Haldar told ANI. The election dates are already out and all political parties have already begun their campaign across the country.

This year in January, the Election Commission launched a Voter Awareness Forum (VAF). Similar VAFs were also launched in other states simultaneously. Voter Awareness Forums are informal Forums for generating awareness around the electoral process through activities like discussions, quizzes, competitions, and other engaging activities.

West Bengal Polling Dates

The people of West Bengal will cast their vote for Lok Sabha elections in of the seven phases starting from April 11 and continuing with the subsequent phases – April 17, April 24, April 30, May 07, May 12 and finally, May 19.

The results will be declared on May 23, 2019.

