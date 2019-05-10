‘How dare you?’ Manish Sisodia hits back after Gautam Gambhir’s defamation notice over pamphlet row

Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir issued a defamation case against his rival candidate Atishi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for levelling "false charges" of his involvement in the alleged distribution of a pamphlet containing highly derogatory and sexist remarks against the AAP candidate, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has hit back asking him he could have dared to threaten the AAP leaders with a legal notice after not only distributing derogatory pamphlets and also levelling false charges against CM Arvind Kejriwal. @GautamGambhir \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u091c\u093c\u094b\u0930\u0940? \u0907\u0938 \u0918\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0901\u0917\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u0914\u0930 defamation \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u094b? \u0909\u0932\u091f\u093e \u091a\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0924\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u093e\u0901\u091f\u0947? Defamation \u0939\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947- \u0924\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0901\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940, \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u091d\u0942\u0920\u093e \u0907\u0932\u094d\u091c\u093c\u093e\u092e CM \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940.? \u2014 Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 10, 2019 On Thursday, Gambhir sent a notice to Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Atishi demanding an apology in the matter after being accused of being involved in the distribution of \u201cderogatory" pamphlets against his AAP rival in East Delhi. The three have been asked to withdraw their allegations against him in the notice and also tender an unconditional apology. Also read: Gautam Gambhir drags AAP to court, files defamation case over Atishi pamphlet row The same day, Gambhir took to Twitter saying he would withdraw from the contest if the charge was proved against him. "I declare that if it's proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?" Gambhir said in a tweet which was also tagged to Kejriwal and Atishi. During a press meets earlier in the day, Atishi broke down while reading a pamphlet. She also alleged that the pamphlets were distributed by her BJP rival in the constituency. In a series of tweets, Gambhir slammed Kejriwal, saying he was "ashamed" to have him as Delhi CM. Gautam Gambhir is pitted against AAP's Atishi in East Delhi. Congress has fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from the seat. All seven seats of Delhi will go on polls in Delhi on May 12, along with 52 other seats across the country. Results will be out on May 23.