Hindus can’t be violent? Ramayan, Mahabharat filled with instances of violence: Sitaram Yechury

Published: May 3, 2019 3:16:49 PM

Sitaram Yechury also slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for creating a 'private army' to fight against those who kill cows.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury has said that the claim made by right-wing groups that Hindus are non-violent is wrong. Addressing a crowd in Bhopal on Thursday, Yechury said that even epics like Ramayan and Mahabharat are full of incidents of violence and proves that Hindus can be violent.

“Ramayan and Mahabharat are also filled with instances of violence. Being a (RSS) pracharak, you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can’t be violent? What is the logic behind saying that there is a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don’t?” he said.

Yechury also slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for creating a ‘private army’ to fight against those who kill cows.

He further exhorted confidence that the opposition will together remove Narendra Modi from the post of Prime Minister as it has an alternative to him. Although the Congress and Left are fighting against each other in many states including in West Bengal and Kerala, Yechury on Thursday visited Bhopal to campaign in favour of grand old party’s nominee Digvijaya Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh also lashed out at the RSS and BJP, alleging they were planning to tamper with the Constitution of India. He said that the ongoing Lok Sabha election is a fight to keep the Constitution intact.

“It’s a fight of ideologies and not a tussle between persons,” Singh said.

Singh had served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for 10 years between 1994 and 2004. He is known as a strong critic of BJP and RSS. The BJP has pitted Sadhvi Pragya Thakur against Singh. Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, is currently out on bail on the health grounds. She is eligible to contest elections because charges against her are yet to be framed.

Bhopal is a seat which the BJP has been winning since 1989. The Madhya Pradesh capital will go to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. Results will be declared on May 23.

