Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha election results: Here is the full list of winners

Himachal Pradesh election result- Full List of Winners: Himachal Pradesh is among the north Indian states where the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are in a direct contest. The Himalayan state has four parliamentary seats Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. In 2014, the saffron party won all four seats with close to 54 per cent vote share. The Congress got 41 per cent vote share but could not translate it into seats. In 2009, the saffron party had won three and the grand old party had one seat in Himachal Pradesh. Lok Sabha election 2019: Full coverage Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha election: Key candidates The key battles in the state are Kishan Kapoor vs Pawan Kajal in Kangra, Ram Swaroop Sharma vs Ashray Sharma in Mandi, Anurag Thakur vs Ram Lal Thakur in Hamirpur and Suresh Kashyap vs Dhani Ram Shandil in Shimla. The saffron party has replaced two of its sitting MPs, while it has renominated Anurag Singh Thakur and Ram Swaroop Sharma. The following list will be updated once the results are officially declared Full List of Winners, MPs in Himachal Pradesh: Kangra: Mandi: Hamirpur: Shimla: Presently, the state is being ruled by the BJP. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the saffron party won 44 out of 68 seats and Congress had to settle with just 21, 15 seats less than what it had got in 2012. The BJP's vote share jumped by 10 per cent to 18.8 per cent in 2017. The BJP fought this election under the leadership of Prem Kumar Dhumal but he himself was defeated, paving the way for Jai Ram Thakur to take over as the chief minister of the state. According to 2011 census, Himachal Pradesh has a total population of 68,56,509 of which 50.72 per cent are upper castes, 25.22 per cent are scheduled castes, 13.52 per cent are other backward classes and 5.71 per cent belong to scheduled tribes. The state will go to polls in the seventh and last phase on May 19.