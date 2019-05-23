title-bar

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha election results: Here is the full list of winners

By: |
Published: May 23, 2019 3:38:47 PM

Himachal Pradesh election result: The Himalayan state has four parliamentary seats Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. In 2014, the saffron party won all four seats with close to 54 per cent vote share.

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha election result 2019, Lok Sabha election 2019, lok sabha election result, lok sabha election news, full list of winners, full list of MPs, member of parliament, Kangra election result, Mandi election result, Hamirpur election result, Shimla election result, Kangra Lok Sabha election result, Mandi lok sabha election result, mandi lok sabha election result, shimla lok sabha election resultHimachal Pradesh election result: The Himalayan state has 4 seats Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh election result- Full List of Winners: Himachal Pradesh is among the north Indian states where the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are in a direct contest. The Himalayan state has four parliamentary seats Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. In 2014, the saffron party won all four seats with close to 54 per cent vote share. The Congress got 41 per cent vote share but could not translate it into seats. In 2009, the saffron party had won three and the grand old party had one seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Lok Sabha election 2019: Full coverage

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha election: Key candidates

The key battles in the state are Kishan Kapoor vs Pawan Kajal in Kangra, Ram Swaroop Sharma vs Ashray Sharma in Mandi, Anurag Thakur vs Ram Lal Thakur in Hamirpur and Suresh Kashyap vs Dhani Ram Shandil in Shimla. The saffron party has replaced two of its sitting MPs, while it has renominated Anurag Singh Thakur and Ram Swaroop Sharma.

The following list will be updated once the results are officially declared

Full List of Winners, MPs in Himachal Pradesh:

Kangra:
Mandi:
Hamirpur:
Shimla:

Presently, the state is being ruled by the BJP. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the saffron party won 44 out of 68 seats and Congress had to settle with just 21, 15 seats less than what it had got in 2012. The BJP’s vote share jumped by 10 per cent to 18.8 per cent in 2017. The BJP fought this election under the leadership of Prem Kumar Dhumal but he himself was defeated, paving the way for Jai Ram Thakur to take over as the chief minister of the state.

According to 2011 census, Himachal Pradesh has a total population of 68,56,509 of which 50.72 per cent are upper castes, 25.22 per cent are scheduled castes, 13.52 per cent are other backward classes and 5.71 per cent belong to scheduled tribes. The state will go to polls in the seventh and last phase on May 19.

 

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha election results: Here is the full list of winners
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition