‘He’s just a kid’: Mamata Banerjee on Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of West Bengal government

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has called Rahul Gandhi a kid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday referred to Congress president Rahul Gandhi as “just a kid”. Responding to reporters on Rahul’s criticism of her government during his election rallies, Banerjee dismissed all allegations and said she doesn’t want to react to his charges.

“He (Gandhi) has said whatever he felt like. I won’t like to make any comment on it. He is just a kid. What will I say about it?” she told reporters in Kolkata on Wednesday evening.



When specifically asked about Rahul’s promise of giving Rs 72,000 annually to every household earning below Rs 12,000 monthly, the West Bengal Chief Minister refused to comment on the proposed minimum income scheme.

“They have made an announcement and it would not be right for us to make a comment on it,” she said.

Recently, Rahul during a rally in West Bengal’s Malda had accused Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi of not fulfilling the promises made to the public. He even said that there was no development in the state under Banerjee rule. Malda is considered as Congress’ stronghold. Most recently, former Congress MP Msudam Benazir Noor crossed over to the TMC and has been nominated from Malda North seat.

The Congress and TMC are contesting elections against each other in the state. Although they had tried to forge an alliance to take on the BJP in the national election, the parties failed to stitch an electoral agreement.

The TMC supremo sees herself as a prime ministerial candidate and has expressed reservations over Rahul’s leadership on several occasions in the past. Since 2016 assembly elections in the state, as many as 17 Congress MLAs and one MP have joined the Trinamool Congress.