Hema Malini says development in Mathura a result of her efforts alone

With voting underway in her Lok sabha constituency, Hema Malini, BJP MP Candidate from Mathura is confident that her ‘efforts’ in Mathura’s development and ‘Modi wave’ will pay off. Taking credit for the development of Mathura, Malini said that whatever happened in her constituency was due her efforts alone and also slammed the SP and the BSP of only indulging in fighting.

“Development in Mathura is all due to my efforts. SP-BSP are only engaged in fighting with each other. There is a huge Modi wave here” Malini told news agency, ANI.

#WATCH BJP MP Candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini says, “Development in Mathura is all due to my efforts. SP-BSP are only engaged in fighting with each other. There is a huge Modi wave here.” #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/6Xm5dWWz2u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

Notably, Hema Malini had emerged as a winner in 2014, defeating Jayant Chaudhury to win the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

The other key candidates contesting the Mathura Lok Sabha seat are Mahesh Pathak of Congress and Kunwar Narendra Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

After a slow start, poling has picked up in Mathura where the polling percentage at 9.00 am stood at 8.82 percent, and at 11.00 AM the polling percentage rose to 23.71 percent.

Hema Malini, being the leading Bollywood actress of yesteryears happens to be one of the star campaigners of the saffron party. Her election campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha polls grabbed eyeballs after pictures of her working a farm using a sickle and riding a tractor in a sugarcane field surfaced online.

However, she received backlash from some quarters of social media which accused of her not mentioning her work in her constituency.

She defended her work by posting her work Twitter with a tweet on April 9 that read, “I would like to put to rest all doubts about my work so far in Mathura. The details are here for all to see & judge for urselves. This will give u an idea of the time I’ve spent here every month. Without my personal involvement none of ths cld have happened. Everythg takes time!(sic)”

I wld like to put to rest all doubts about my work so far in Mathura. The details are here for all to see & judge for urselves. This will give u an idea of the time I’ve spent here every month. Without my personal involvement none of ths cld have happened. Everythg takes time! pic.twitter.com/ZYQEoBAcFs — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 9, 2019

On May 23, the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will tell if the dreamgirl’s smile or the Modi wave has won her the Mathura seat.

In Uttar Pradesh, 85 candidates are contesting for the eight seats, with 15 of them in Fatehpuri Sikri alone, PTI reports.

Polling is underway in Amroha, Aligarh, Agra (SC), Bulandshahr (SC), Nagina (SC), Hathras (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura constituencies in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

As per the Election Commission, polling percentage till 11.00 am was — 23.78 in Nagina, 24.64 in Amroha, 24.94 in Bulandshahr, 23 in Aligarh, 25.93 in Hathras, 23.71 in Mathura, 25 in Agra and 23.47 in Fatehpur Sikri, PTI said in a report.

The Election Commission has set up 16,162 polling booths in 8,751 polling centres for this phase in the state, reported news agency, PTI.