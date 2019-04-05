Omar Abdullah trolls Hema Malini over ‘fancy tractor’ campaign in Mathura

By: | Updated: April 5, 2019 4:07 PM

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Hema Malini, who many claim hardly visited her constituency in the past five years, is often seen campaigning in a black Mercedes SUV, waving at people from the sunroof of her luxurious vehicle.

Hema Malini, Hema Malini photos, Hema Malini campaigningHema Malini riding a tractor while campaigning in Govardhan, Mathura. (Photo/ANI)

Hema Malini has been garnering headlines ever since she hit the campaign trail after being named as the BJP candidate from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. However, the yesteryears Bollywood superstar has been receiving much flak for her poll campaign ‘show’. Days after images of her cutting crop with sickle in a field splashed the social media, the Sholay star was spotted trying to ride a tractor in her constituency.

Hema Malini, who won the Mathura seat defeating RLD candidate Jayant Chaudhary by over three lakh votes in 2014, was on Friday campaigning in Govardhan. During her trip, the actor-turned-politician sat on a tractor and flashed the victory sign for the photographers. Video aired by TV channels showed a man holding an umbrella as Hema Malini tried to get into the tractor. As soon as photos of Hema’s act went out on the social media, people started questioning the BJP candidate over her fancy campaigning.

Also Read: Dubbed an ‘outsider’, Hema Malini says she has a ‘divine connection’ with Mathura

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah retweeted photos of Hema Malini released by news agency ANI and questioned whether two cylindrical objects on both sides of the tractor were coolers?

“What are those drums on the side? Please don’t tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that’s one fancy tractor,” Abdullah said in her tweet mocking Hema Malini.

Earlier this week, Hema Malini found herself amid a massive social media backlash for her stylish election campaign. Viral photos showed her stepping out of a helicopter straight into a field and helping women working there. However, there were conflicting reports on the authencity of her helicopter photos.

Hema Malini, who many claim hardly visited her constituency in the past five years, is often seen campaigning in a black Mercedes SUV, waving at people from the sunroof of her luxurious vehicle.

Hema Malini is up against Congress’ Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP alliance has fielded Kunwar Narendra Singh. Voting in Mathura is scheduled to be held on April 18, while results would be declared in May 23.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Omar Abdullah trolls Hema Malini over ‘fancy tractor’ campaign in Mathura
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition