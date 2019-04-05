Omar Abdullah trolls Hema Malini over ‘fancy tractor’ campaign in Mathura

Hema Malini riding a tractor while campaigning in Govardhan, Mathura. (Photo/ANI)

Hema Malini has been garnering headlines ever since she hit the campaign trail after being named as the BJP candidate from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. However, the yesteryears Bollywood superstar has been receiving much flak for her poll campaign ‘show’. Days after images of her cutting crop with sickle in a field splashed the social media, the Sholay star was spotted trying to ride a tractor in her constituency.

Hema Malini, who won the Mathura seat defeating RLD candidate Jayant Chaudhary by over three lakh votes in 2014, was on Friday campaigning in Govardhan. During her trip, the actor-turned-politician sat on a tractor and flashed the victory sign for the photographers. Video aired by TV channels showed a man holding an umbrella as Hema Malini tried to get into the tractor. As soon as photos of Hema’s act went out on the social media, people started questioning the BJP candidate over her fancy campaigning.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah retweeted photos of Hema Malini released by news agency ANI and questioned whether two cylindrical objects on both sides of the tractor were coolers?

What are those drums on the side? Please don’t tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that’s one fancy tractor ????. https://t.co/PQqSd9dA2R — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2019

“What are those drums on the side? Please don’t tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that’s one fancy tractor,” Abdullah said in her tweet mocking Hema Malini.

Earlier this week, Hema Malini found herself amid a massive social media backlash for her stylish election campaign. Viral photos showed her stepping out of a helicopter straight into a field and helping women working there. However, there were conflicting reports on the authencity of her helicopter photos.

Hema Malini, who many claim hardly visited her constituency in the past five years, is often seen campaigning in a black Mercedes SUV, waving at people from the sunroof of her luxurious vehicle.

Hema Malini is up against Congress’ Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP alliance has fielded Kunwar Narendra Singh. Voting in Mathura is scheduled to be held on April 18, while results would be declared in May 23.