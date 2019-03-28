Harinder Singh Khalsa, Punjab MP suspended by AAP, joins BJP

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 2:04 PM

Sitting MP from Punjab Harinder Singh Khalsa, who was suspended from the AAP, joined the BJP Thursday.

Suspended AAP MP Harinder Singh Khalsa joins BJP (ANI Image)

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Khalsa joined the party in the presence of Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Khalsa joined the party in the presence of Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Khalsa, who belongs to the SC community, had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on the Aam Aadmi Party’s ticket, but was suspended from the party in 2015.

He started his political carrier with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The BJP is in alliance with the SAD in Punjab and will contest on 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

