Hardik Patel slams BJP, says it’s time to send Narendra Modi back to Gujarat

Patidar leader from Gujarat, Hardik Patel, who recently joined the Congress, Sunday mocked the BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, saying the ruling dispensation was raising the issues of Kashmir and Pakistan as it had nothing to speak about its performance. He said the country’s youth was angry with the BJP and it was time to send Prime Minister Narendra Modi back to Gujarat. Addressing a meeting here to campaign for Congress candidates Sanjay Nirupam and Urmila Matondkar, Patel said, “Have you ever heard anybody in the world saying ‘I am a chowkidar, vote for me’?” “Army jawans are being put on election campaign posters. Since they have nothing to speak about on their performance, issues of Kashmir and Pakistan are being raised,” he said.

Patel also criticised Modi for asking people to vote for him. He alleged that the BJP of trying to win the elections though “money power”. “The party has a lot of money. Each candidate is spending Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore.People are being misled on the issue of sedition,” he said, referring to the BJP’s criticism about the Congress, which has announced that it would scrap the sedition laws if voted to power.”Youth is angry with the BJP and it is time to send Modi back to Gujarat,” he said.

Urmila Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai North constituency, said the 2019 election was a time for everyone to decide what kind of India they wanted. “The need of the hour is to throw out communal thoughts,” she said. Referring to the criticism by opponents, she said she was not bothered about trolling on social media. She said in a democracy voters were the real stars. Nirupam, who is contesting the election from Mumbai North West, said Congress manifesto focused on the youth. Without naming MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Nirupam said even Congress’s political opponents wanted Rahul Gandhi to become the prime minister.