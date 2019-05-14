Hardik Patel accuses Narendra Modi of running away from real issues

Updated: May 14, 2019 9:39:26 AM

"Modi government snatched job opportunities from the youth instead of keeping its poll promise of providing 2 crore jobs," he claimed.

Hardik Patel, Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha candidate, Pawan Kumar Bansal, bjp, lok sabha elections 2019, congress, Modi governmentThe Congress leader further attacked Modi over the ?false propaganda? about the development in Modi?s home state of Gujarat ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Hardik Patel Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “running away” from the “real issues” affecting the people. He said that the prime minister should “stop advertising” himself in the media and the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates should stop seeking votes in Modi’s name. “He is running away from the real issues,” Patel said at a poll meeting here in favour of Congress’ Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate and former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

“Even their (BJP) candidates from various constituencies are seeking votes in Modi’s name as they don’t have any issue to talk about or flaunt the development in their constituency,” claimed Patel. “Modi government snatched job opportunities from the youth instead of keeping its poll promise of providing 2 crore jobs,” he claimed.

The Congress leader further attacked Modi over the “false propaganda” about the development in Modi’s home state of Gujarat ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. ” In Gujarat, 55 lakh youth are unemployed… He (Modi) showed that face of Gujarat which never even existed,” Patel claimed.

