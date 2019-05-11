Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman bat for Gautam Gambhir in Atishi pamphlet row

Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh and former test opener VVS Laxman have come forward to voice their support for ex-teammate and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who has been accused of distributing 'derogatory' pamphlets against AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi Marlena. Both the cricketers vouched for his integrity and said that Gambhir can never do such thing. In a tweet put out on Friday, VVS Laxman said that he was shocked to hear about the developments. "Having known Gautam Gambhir for nearly two decades, I can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women," Laxman said. Shocked to hear about yesterday's developments. Having known @GautamGambhir for nearly 2 decades, I can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women. \u2014 VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 10, 2019 Harbhajan Singh also came in support of Gambhir and said: "I am shocked to note yesterday\u2019s events involving Gautam Gambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill for any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this." I am shocked to note yesterday\u2019s events involving @GautamGambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill for any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this \u2014 Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 10, 2019 Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party just days before the elections and has been fielded from East Delhi. The controversy began after AAP candidate Atishi Marlena claimed that Gautam Gambhir was behind pamphlets containing 'derogatory' remarks against her. Hours after the allegations, Gambhir rubbished the claims and challenged Arvind Kejriwal to prove the charges or quit politics. He later sent notice to Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Atishi. Gambhir also said that he would withdraw his candidature if charges are proven. "Challenger Number 3 to Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. If he can prove that I have anything to do with this pamphlet filth, then I will hang myself in public. Otherwise Arvind Kejriwal should quit politics. Accepted?" the BJP candidate said.