Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman bat for Gautam Gambhir in Atishi pamphlet row

By:
New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2019 10:12:58 PM

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party just days before the elections and has been fielded from East Delhi.

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam Atishi pamphlet row, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, lok sabha elections, general elections, india, electionsGautam Gambhir had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March this year.

Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh and former test opener VVS Laxman have come forward to voice their support for ex-teammate and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who has been accused of distributing ‘derogatory’ pamphlets against AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi Marlena.

Both the cricketers vouched for his integrity and said that Gambhir can never do such thing. In a tweet put out on Friday, VVS Laxman said that he was shocked to hear about the developments. “Having known Gautam Gambhir for nearly two decades, I can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women,” Laxman said.

Harbhajan Singh also came in support of Gambhir and said: “I am shocked to note yesterday’s events involving Gautam Gambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill for any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this.”

Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party just days before the elections and has been fielded from East Delhi. The controversy began after AAP candidate Atishi Marlena claimed that Gautam Gambhir was behind pamphlets containing ‘derogatory’ remarks against her.

Hours after the allegations, Gambhir rubbished the claims and challenged Arvind Kejriwal to prove the charges or quit politics. He later sent notice to Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Atishi. Gambhir also said that he would withdraw his candidature if charges are proven.

“Challenger Number 3 to Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. If he can prove that I have anything to do with this pamphlet filth, then I will hang myself in public. Otherwise Arvind Kejriwal should quit politics. Accepted?” the BJP candidate said.

