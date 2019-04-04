Hanuman Beniwal’s RLP joins NDA, to boost BJP prospects in Rajasthan for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

(Image source: Hanuman Benwal Twitter)

Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. “In national interest, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the BJP have decided to form and alliance and a constituent of the NDA. We will work together to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister,” read the tweet posted on the official Twitter handle of RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal.

The RLP was founded by Hanuman Beniwal, an independent MLA from Nagaur’s Khinvsar in Rajasthan in October, 29, 2018 ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

As per reports, BJP’s alliance with the RLP in Rajasthan leaves Nagaur Lok Sabha seat for RLP founder and sitting MLA Hanuman Beniwal. The Congress party which formed the government in Rajasthan last year too attempted to form an alliance with RLP. However, the party was reluctant to drop Jyoti Mirdha as a candidate from the Nagaur seat.

Beniwal is expected will give a tough fight to Mirdha. Last year, Beniwal had held five rallies and seemed to be quite the crowd puller.

It is to be noted that in December 2011, Hanuman Beniwal was suspended from the BJP after he made remarks against several of its leaders in Rajasthan, including Vasundhara Raje. At an event in Maharani Girls College, Beniwal had accused Raje of being “thoroughly corrupt” and demanded Ashok Gehlot who was then Chief Minister as well to take action against her.

Notably, Beniwal belongs to the Jat lobby in the state. In 2018, his party had contested Rajasthan assembly elections in 57 constituencies, securing three seats in its maiden election.