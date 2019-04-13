‘Hamare paas Modi hai’: Ram Madhav attacks opposition the Bollywood way

By: | Published: April 13, 2019 11:27 PM

The BJP leader was referring to the iconic "Mere paas maa hai" line in 'Deewaar', even though he wrongly attributed it to Amitabh Bachchan rather than Shashi Kapoor.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (File)

“Hamare paas Modi hai,” BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said here on Saturday, taking a cue from a Bollywood dialogue to claim there is no one in the opposition camp to match the calibre of the prime minister. The BJP leader was referring to the iconic “Mere paas maa hai” line in ‘Deewaar’, even though he wrongly attributed it to Amitabh Bachchan rather than Shashi Kapoor. Addressing an election rally in Reasi district, he also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the country “corruption and terrorism-free” and instilled among the terrorists by hunting them down inside Pakistan.

“The opposition does not have any leader but we have Modi. That is why they are forming ‘gathbandhan’ (alliance)… Their attempt to form a grand alliance failed because many people among the opposition are eyeing prime minister’s chair,” Madhav said. Canvassing for Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is seeking re-election from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, Madhav said, “Why do they (opposition) want to remove Modi (from power)? Because Modi had made the country corruption and terrorism-free and wants every citizen to stand on his or her feet and be part of the progressive country.”

The people of the country have made up their move to vote Modi back to power, he said, adding, “Unlike the past when scams used to be the order of the day, not a single case of corruption was reported against the Modi government.” “Likewise, terrorism used to frightened the country and every now and then the bomb blasts used to take place. But after the formation of our government, Modi not only made the country terrorism-free but also instilled fear among terrorists,” the BJP leader said. He also claimed that not a single bomb blast happened in the country under the BJP-led NDA dispensation.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. ‘Hamare paas Modi hai’: Ram Madhav attacks opposition the Bollywood way
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition