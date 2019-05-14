Hajipur election result: Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy at stake as his brother banks on caste matrix

Hajipur Lok Sabha election result 2019: One of the 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar, the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat is a battle of prestige for Ram Vilas Paswan whose brother is contesting elections on a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket. A seat reserved for SC with six Assembly segments - Hajipur, Lalganj, Mahua, Raja Pakar, Raghopur and Mahnar - Ram Vilas Paswan won from here eight times between 1977 and 2014. In 1977 and 1980, Paswan had won on a Janata Party ticket. In 1977, he registered a Guinness World Record by winning the election from Hajipur with a margin of 4.24 lakh votes, the maximum margin by any politician in the world. His record was, however, broken by PV Narasimha Rao when he won from the Nandyal constituency in Andhra Pradesh in 1991 by five lakh votes. In 1984, Paswan was uprooted in the Congress wave in wake of the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Between 1989 and 1998, Paswan represented Hajipur in the Lok Sabha thrice on Janata Dal ticket. In 1991, former Bihar CM Ram Sundar Das won from Hajipur when Paswan had shifted to the Rosera constituency. In 1999, Paswan was elected again from Hajipur but on a Janata Dal (United) ticket. But in November 2000, Paswan quit the JD(U) and floated his own political party LJP. He again successfully contested in 2004 on an LJP ticket. The seat went to JD(U) in 2009 when Ram Sundar Das defeated Paswan by just 36,000 votes. In 2014, when LJP returned to NDA fold, Paswan again contested from here and won by a margin of 2.25 lakh votes. But this election, Paswan is not in the fray and is set to get a Rajya Sabha berth from BJP's quota, according to the seat sharing agreement among the NDA constituents in Bihar. The party has fielded Paswan's brother Pasupati Kumar Paras, a minister in Nitish Cabinet and LJP's Bihar unit president. Paras is facing a stiff challenge from RJD's Shiv Chandra Ram, a sitting MLA from Vaishali. Both the party candidates are banking on the popularity of their respective leaders as this is the first time the two leaders - Lalu and Paswan, are not facing each other during the elections. While Lalu is miles away in Ranchi serving sentence in fodder scam cases, Paswan is not contesting elections first time in four decades. Other than the name, fame and image of his elder brother in Hajipur. Paswan is banking on the caste matrix where his community has a sizeable population. He is also eyeing the upper caste and extremely backward class support base of allies BJP and JD(U), respectively. On the other hand, RJD's Ram is banking on Lalu Prasad's loyal support base in Hajipur. The constituency has a sizeable population of Yadav and Muslims who are considered as the RJD's vote bank. Also, Lalu's party is eyeing Dalits, particularly those of the Ravidas, Mallah and Kushwaha communities. According to Election Commission data, in 2014, the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat had 16.49 lakh registered voters and the turnout was 54.85%.Hajipur went to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. This time, the turnout was around 55.33%.