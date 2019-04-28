Had Pragya Thakur cursed Masood Azhar, there was no need of surgical strike: Digvijaya Singh

Congress' Bhopal nominee Digvijaya Singh has slammed Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for her remark on former Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Singh said that had Thakur cursed Pakistani-based terrorist Masood Azhar just like she did to Karkare, there was no need of surgical strikes. "Thakur says she had cursed ATS chief Hemant Karkare who had given supreme sacrifice for the country and is considered a martyr. There would have been no need of surgical strikes if she had cursed Pakistani terror outfit JeM chief Masood Azhar," he said while addressing an election rally in Ashoka Gardens in Bhopal on Saturday. Singh said this while referring to Thakur's remark that Karkare was killed in 2008 because of her curse. Karkare was chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). He was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was credited with solving the serial bombing cases and also led the investigation into 2008 Malegaon blasts that left 10 persons dead and over 80 injured. The former Madhya Pradesh CM also questioned PM Narendra Modi's claim that terrorists are being eliminated by the security forces wherever they are hiding. He asked where was the Prime Minister when Pulawama happened. "Prime Minister has said that terrorists are being hunted down even if they are in the hell. But I want to ask him where was he (PM) when Pulwama, Pathankot and Uri attacks happened? Why we were not able to get rid of such attacks," he asked. He also said that the BJP is wrong in saying Hindus are in danger, adding that Muslims ruled India for more than 500 years and no harm was done to anyone. \u201cThese people say Hindus should get united as they are in danger\u2026 I want to tell them that this country was ruled by Muslims for 500 years. No harm was done to any religion. Be careful to those people who sell religion,\u201d he said. The BJP has fielded Thakur against Digvijaya from Bhopal. The saffron party is facing severe flak from the opposition for fielding Thakur who is out on bail. Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and was granted bail recently.