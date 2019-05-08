Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Can Sunny Deol reclaim BJP’s lost Punjab bastion?

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Election Result: Having reposed faith in Bollywood star Vinod Khanna for four consecutive terms, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again relied upon star power to take on the Congress in Gurdaspur. The party has fielded action star Sunny Deol to challenge senior Congress leader and sitting Gurdaspur MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar. Before Sunny Deol, Vinod Khanna represented this seat four times \u2014 in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Gurdaspur was with the Congress from 1985 to 1998. Then Vinod Khanna wrest this seat from Congress and held it from 1998 to 2009 for the BJP. In 2009, Vinod Khanna lost to Congress leader Sardar Partap Singh Bajwa by over 9000 votes. He won back the seat in the next election by over 1.3 lakh votes. In 2014, Vinod Khanna got 4,82,255 votes with a 46.25 per cent vote share whereas Partap Singh Bajwa could secure just 3,46,190 votes with a 33.20 per cent vote share. However, Vinod Khanna passed away in 2017 necessitating elections and Congress leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar emerged victorious over BJP's Swaran Salaria. Gurdaspur is one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab where the Congress is currently in power. The Lok Sabha constituency of Gurdaspur has nine assembly segments \u2014 Bhoa, Sujanpur, Pathankot, Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Dera Baba Nanak, Batala, and Qadian. Presently, the grand old party holds seven seats, while the saffron party and its alliance partner in the state Akali Dal have one seat each. In the last assembly election in 2017, the Congress swept the state by winning 77 out of 117 seats with over 38 per cent vote share. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP emerged as the second largest political outfit and won 20 seats with close to 24 per cent vote share. However, its performance was below expectation. The incumbent SAD-BJP government suffered a major defeat and its tally was reduced from 56 in 2012 to 15 in 2017. Gurdaspur district has a total population of over 22 lakh. It has a 44 per cent majority of Hindus closely followed by Sikhs close to 44 per cent. As per the Election Commission 2009 reports, the Parliamentary constituency had a total of 13,18,967 electorates \u2014 female 6,39,971 and male 6,78,996). Polling in Gurdaspur will happen in the seventh and last phase on May 19. The results will be declared in May 23.