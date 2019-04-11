Good job, political stability on wish list of first time voters in Arunachal Pradesh

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 4:10 PM

A good job, political stability and peaceful environment are on the wish list of many first time voters in Arunachal Pradesh, where simultaneous Lok Sabha and assemly polls are being held on Thursday.

Unemployment issue is the main factor for electing a MLA and the MP from Arunachal Pradesh, says a voter. (Image: PTI)

A good job, political stability and peaceful environment are on the wish list of many first time voters in Arunachal Pradesh, where simultaneous Lok Sabha and assemly polls are being held on Thursday. They want upcoming lawmakers of the state to change the narrative for a better tomorrow, saying the state’s development should be their main agenda. Kalung Pinky, who cast her vote at Government Secondary School polling station at P-Sector here, said she had exercised her franchise according to her conscience.

“People should vote for those persons, irrespective of their party affiliations, who can really work in the interest of the people. “I hope the first time voters will elect those candidates who will be able to change the stereotype political scene in the state so that people can lead a peaceful life without any discrimination in the developmental process,” 21-year-old Pinky said.

Another first time voter Yari Nabam who cast her vote at Arunudaya Higher Secondary School at Vivek Vihar here, said she wants a stable government in the state this time. Norbu Tsering, who cast his vote at Niti Vihar secondary school polling booth here, was of the view that the new government in the state should create enough employment avenues for the youths.

“We are all concerned about jobs. The political leaders and lawmakers, we elect, should work on improving the employment scenario,” Norbu a student of English literature in a private college here said. “Every vote is valuable. I know the significance of elections. For me, unemployment issue is the main factor for electing a MLA and the MP from my state, commented Tadak Basar, a student. “We don’t feel inspired by any particular party. All parties have their own issues,” Basar added.

