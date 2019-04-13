Goa: Shiv Sena candidate promises minimum income scheme for people dependent on mining

The mining industry in Goa came to a standstill in March last year, a month after the Supreme Court quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases in the state.

Shiv Sena’s South Goa Lok Sabha seat candidate, Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik, Saturday promised to bring government funds for providing assured minimum financial assistance to the people dependent on mining in the state. The mining industry in Goa came to a standstill in March last year, a month after the Supreme Court quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases in the state. Those dependent on in the industry have been demanding early resumption of mining operations.

Naik, who is also Shiv Sena’s state vice president, said the party will ensure that financial support is given to mining dependents either through central coffers or District Mineral Foundation. The District Mineral Foundation is set up in all the districts of the country, affected by mining-related operations, under Minerals (Development and Regulations) Amendment Act 2015.

“We have always been with the mining dependents. Sena assures to raise the voice of mining dependents in the Parliament. BJP MPs from Goa have failed to do so. Once elected, we will do it for the sake of lakhs of people dependent on this industry,” she said. Naik said that mining dependents and the industry have contributed lakhs of rupees to the central and state coffers in the form of royalty and other taxes.

“The mining industry has played an important role in the development of the state. So it is the duty of the centre and state right now to help them during their time of crisis,” she said. Sena said the way farmers are supported in the country through various loan waivers, the mining dependents should also be given support.

