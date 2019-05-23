title-bar

Goa Lok Sabha election results: Here is the full list of winners

New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2019 2:54:18 PM

Goa election result: Goa lies on the southwestern coast of India where the Congress and the BJP continue to remain major players in the Union Territory. However, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MAG), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) have emerged as key players in Goan politics.

The popular holiday destination has two Lok Sabha seats – North Goa and South Goa which are held by BJP’s Shripad Yasso Naik and Narendra Keshav Sawaikar since 2014. In 2009, the saffron party and the Congress had won one seat each to represent the two constituencies in the Indian parliament.

While the Lok Sabha may seem a bipolar contest between the Congress and the BJP, the relatively quiet politics of Goa came into national focus during the 2017 Goa Assembly elections when Congress won most seats, closely followed by BJP. However, row erupted when the Goa Governor Mridula Sinha invited BJP to form the government and Congress dragging the case to the Supreme Court. Headed by Manohar Parikkar, the new government could be formed after the BJP proved its majority in the SC mandated “floor test” accepting Goa Forward Party’s condition of Parrikar returning as the CM.

The 2017 Goa Assembly elections also marked the first time when the VVPAT-fitted EVMs were used. After the sitting CM Manohar Parrikar passed away in March 2019 due to pancreatic ailment, Pramod Sawant was named the CM. Goa voted for the both parliamentary seats in phase 3 of the 2019 general election on April 23 where voting turnout was recorded at average 73.23 percent.

Goa Lok Sabha election: Key candidates
In the 2019 Goa Lok Sabha elections, sitting North Goa MP Pad Yesso Naik is facing Congress party’s Girish Chodankar and Pradeep Padgaonkar from the Aam Aadmi Party. On the South Goa Lok sabha seat, sitting MP Narendra Keshav Sawaikar is pitted against Francisco Sardinha from the Congress and AAP’s Elvis Gomes.

Full List of Winners, MPs in Goa:

North Goa

South Goa

Religion and caste in Goa
There are over 14.59 lakh people in Goa with 66.08 percent following Hinduism while 25.10 percent of the population are Christians. Islam is followed by 8.33 percent in Goa, as per Census 2011.

