Goa Assembly Election Results 2017 Live updates: Manohar Parrikar sworn-in as Goa’s new CM

BJP leader Manohar Parrikar has taken oath as chief minister. He took the oath of office in Konkani with 8 other ministers. (ANI)

8: 01 pm: WATCH | The oath ceremony of Manohar Parrikar in Panaji, as he sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Goa.

7: 25 pm: Swearing in is a ministerial act, is of no constitutional significance. Will be nullified in a floor test in 48 hours: A Singhvi, Congress on Goa

7: 15 pm: Parrikar has to now prove his majority on the floor of the House till Thursday morning. Meanwhile, BJP has indicated that they will prove their majority tomorrow itself.

7: 04 pm: He now has till Thursday morning to prove his majority on the floor of the House. The BJP has indicated that they will prove their majority tomorrow itself: Abhishek Singhvi

6: 56 pm: Congress on Parrikar swearing-in ceremony said, “If Manohar Parrikar wants to be ‘sultan’ of two days he is welcome to be so.”

6: 45 pm: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi‏ on Goa Floor Test said, “We have no doubt that Congress will win; the numbers are with us; we will wait and watch.”

6: 37 pm: People have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, That’s why they are voting for him, says BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam.

6: 22 pm: The swearing-in ceremony was boycotted by Goa Forward party leaders – Prabhakar Timble (who resigned as President), spokesman Prashant Naik and General Secretary Mohandas Lolayekar.

6: 19 pm: Union home minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Parrikar.

6: 17 pm: Manohar Parrikar said that they have MGP, Goa Forward and two and a half Independents, which means more than 55 per cent Goans are thus represented. Therefore, BJP has a post-election coalition. He further added that this number is adequate proof for the floor of the House. He said, “We will prove it. Let everyone be very clear – 365 x 5 year.”

6: 15 pm: Parrikar further said, “We had 21 on day one. 22 now came late. Congress came in a bus. The reason is they are scared if they come in car, they are scared some cars might disappear. They packed 17 in a bus.”

6: 12 pm: Parrikar in his address to media said, “My Hindi is improved after going to Delhi. You might be wondering how I managed the magic figure. Everyone who signed the letter had only one condition – asking Modi to relieve me from Delhi to help form a government in Goa.”

6: 08 pm: After taking the oath, Parrikar hit out at Congress and said that Goans clearly remember miserable Congress rule. He also added, “We will prove our majority…And this government will last for 5 years.”

6: 02 pm: Manohar Parrikar said, “The support extended to BJP to form govt in Goa is only for Goa’s development. No MLA wanted to support Congress.” He added, “I agree the mandate is fractured, but with 22 MLAs together the vote share is more than sufficient. Its post-poll alliance.”

5: 59 pm: “If you had the support then why did you not go to the Governor?” said Manohar Parrikar on Congress

5: 50 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manohar Parrikar on being sworn in.

5: 48 pm: Governor Mridula Sinha concludes the swearing in ceremony. National anthem is played.

5: 45 pm: Pandurang Madkaikar has also been administered oath of office. Madkaikar was the former Congress leader, who jumped to the BJP ahead of polls. He represents Cumbharjua constituency. Independent Govind Gaude, from Priol has also been administered oath. Goa Forward’s Vinod Paliancar from Siolim also takes oath.

5: 43 pm: Manohar Ajgaonkar of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)’s Manohar Ajgaonkar and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte take oath as ministers in Goa Government

MGP’s Manohar Ajgaonkar and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte take oath as ministers in Goa Government. (ANI)

5: 40 pm: Manohar Parrikar for the fourth time took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa. Here are the tenures for which Parrikar previously served as the CM of the state:

24 October 2000 to 3 June 2002—–1 year, 223 days

3 June 2002 to 2 February 2005—–2 years, 244 days

9 March 2012 to 8 November 2014—–2 years, 244 days

5: 35 pm: Sudin Dhavalikar of the Manohar Ajgaonkar of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) took oath in Marathi. Next was Goa Forward’s Vijai Sardesai who took oath in Konkani.

5: 32 pm: Fellow BJP MLAs also being sworn in. MGP leader Sudin Dhavlikar followed Manohar Parrikar in the order of precedence. He is expected to be the PWD minister. Manohar Parrikar takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for the fourth time.

5: 27 pm: BJP leader Manohar Parrikar has taken oath as chief minister. He took the oath of office in Konkani.

5: 23 pm: Manohar Parrikar takes oath as Chief Minister of Goa

5: 18 pm: Meanwhile, protests pick up outside Raj Bhavan. #NotMyCM, Backward Goa are among the messages on placards being held by protesters.

5: 15 pm: WATCH | Manohar Parrikar takes oath as Goa CM in Panaji

5: 14 pm: Goa’s Chief Minister-designate Manohar Parrikar arrives at Raj Bhavan for the swearing in ceremony. 8 ministers to take oath alongside Parrikar, swearing-in shortly. Parrikar to be sworn-in as CM for the 4th time.

Manohar Parrikar to take oath as Chief Minister of Goa, shortly (ANI)

5: 12 pm: Former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar arrived at Raj Bhavan. Parrikar will be the next chief minister of Goa.

Former-CM Laxmikant Parsekar also present (ANI)

5: 10 pm: BJP national president Amit Shah, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and other elected MLAs from regional parties have also arrived at Raj Bhawan for the swearing in ceremony.

5: 08 pm: Goa Forward’s Vijai Sardesai and his MLAs have arrived at Raj Bhavan for the swearing in ceremony.

5: 05 pm: Manohar Parrikar’s swearing-in ceremony to take place shortly

4: 57 pm: Arun Jaitley today over govt-formation tussle in Goa said in an interview that Congress neither elected a leader nor made a claim in front of the Governor. He added, ” I think SC has given the right order, BJP is fully confident of getting majority.”

4: 53 pm: Protests erupted outside Goa governor Mridula Sinha’s house

4: 40 pm: BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar said, “We are confident that Congress will fail the floor test in Goa.” He also added that his party used no money power to lure smaller parties.

4: 25 pm: The protest outside Raj Bhavan has begun, among the those Congress party workers are seen.

3: 55 pm: Digambar Kamat said, “ Rajiv Gandhi was asked in one election,… he said he doesn’t have numbers and was willing to sit in Opposition. Vajpayee didn’t have numbers and yet he formed a government and it fell in no time. We go by convention and follow tradition. We want a floor test and we will prove majority.”

3:36 pm: So we have told all like-minded MLAs and parties that we are ready to sacrifice, please join us, says Luizinho Faleiro.

3:33 pm: Sonia ji is a rare example of sacrifice in the democratic world, had a chance to be PM twice but she chose Dr. Manmohan Singh, says Luizinho Faleiro of Congress.

3:27 pm: Former Veerappa Moily questioned the Goa Governor’s letter, saying it was ‘unprecedented’.

3:10 pm: Check out Arun Jaitley’s Facebook post

3:08 pm: LARGEST SINGLE PARTY Vs A COMBINATION WITH MAJORITY SUPPORT, says Arun Jaitley.

3:06 pm: The Congress Party complains a bit too much. It accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ‘stealing’ the mandate in Goa. It unsuccessfully petitioned before the Supreme Court. It attempted to raise issues in the Lok Sabha. What are the facts?, questions Jaitley.

3:05 pm: The Assembly Elections in Goa produced an inconclusive verdict. There was a Hung Assembly. Obviously, in a Hung Assembly post-poll alliances will be formed. The BJP managed to form an alliance and presented to the Governor 21 out of 40 MLAs. They appeared before the Governor in person and submitted a letter of support, says Arun Jaitley in a Facebook post.

3:03 pm: The Congress did not even submit a claim to the Governor. It had only the support of 17 MLAs. The Congress Party protested at the Governor’s decision to invite Mr Manohar Parrikar to form the Government with the support of 21 out of 40 MLAs and described it as ‘a murder of democracy’, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says.

2:40 pm: Congress’ L Falerio, on Tuesday said, “We wrote to her(Goa Governor) on 12th, we came to the office, but was told as its a holiday its closed.”

2:00 pm: This is a great victory for us, says Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Supreme Court’s directive of floor test in Goa.

1:58 pm: Congress MLAs led by senior leader Digvijay Singh reach Governor House in Panaji, according to a report.

1:30 pm: Majority was not received by any parties in Goa and Manipur, other parties gave us support for formation of government, says Venkaiah Naidu.

1:13 pm: I will give my speech at searing-in, says Manohar Parrikar.

12:51 pm: What they did in Manipur and Goa is exactly the ideology we are fighting against, says Rahul Gandhi.

12:49 pm: How much money BJP has thrown in Goa and Manipur to secure mandate, says Rahul Gandhi.

12:47 pm: There are ups and downs in life and we were down in Uttar Pradesh. But our ideological fight with BJP will continue.

Watch Rahul Gandhi accusing BJP of using money power

12:35 pm: In a blow to Congress, the apex court disposed the petition filed by the party, saying all issues raised in it can be resolved by simple direction of holding floor test.

12:31 pm: SC directs that all pre-requisites for holding floor test be completed by March 15 including the formalities required by Election Commission.

12:29 pm: Justice is being done at a short notice. Manohar Parrikar will chief minister for two days if BJP fails to prove majority, says Abhishek Singhvi.

12:23 pm: There was no horse-trading in Goa. We need a stable government for the development of Goa. No one wanted to go with Congress and it has failed, says Nitin Gadkari.

12:21 pm: Congress could not elect its leader and they are doing such things out of frustration, says Gadkari.

12:20 pm: Opposition Parties wanted Manohar Parrikar as the Chief Minister, says Nitin Gadkari.

12:18 am: Supreme Court requested Goa Governor Mridula Sinha to summon the House for conducting the floor test.

12:15 pm: The floor test will be conducted on Thursday, March 16.

12:11 pm: BJP MLA Michael Lobo says the party is ready will pass the floor test.

12:06 pm: I will speak later, says Rahul Gandhi.

12:04 pm: Manohar Parrikar’s oath taking ceremony will go ahead as per schedule as Supreme Court said it won’t stop the swearing-in ceremony.

11:52 am: Supreme Court directs that floor test be held today in Goa, according to a report.

11:42 am: Supreme Court orders immediate floor test in Goa.

11:31 am: While hearing Congress’ petition Supreme Court asks Congress where are the numbers?

11:30 am: Congress and NCP staged walk out from Lok Sabha over government formation in Manipur and Goa.

11:29 am: Supreme Court asks Congress why they did not approach the Governor of Goa over government formation.

11:20 am: During hearing of Cong petition in Supreme Court, petitioner alleged that established constitutional practices being violated by BJP.

11:17 am: During hearing on Congress’ petition SC bench headed by CJI Khehar observed that numbers should determine single largest party.

11:15 am: Abhishek Singhvi is presenting the case for Congress while Harish Salve will counter for BJP.

11:10 am: Supreme Court reportedly asks for more informations.

11:03 am: Hearing on Congress’ petition challenging appointment of Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM has begun in Supreme Court.

11:00 am: She said she will meet us at 1.30 pm, though we wished that she should’ve met us earlier: Digvijay Singh on meeting with the Goa Governor.

10:55 am: The BJP has issued whip to party members directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the second leg of the Budget Session.

10:48 am: Congress on Tuesday issued a notice in Lok Sabha over the government formation in Goa and Manipur.

10:45 am: “The Central Government is influencing the decision of the Governors. Similar attempts in the past have failed in other stated like Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. If this continues, democracy will cease to exist,” added Kharge.

10:44 am: “The Governor should first invite the Congress to come forward and provide them an opportunity to consider an alliance with the other contesting parties. However, the Governor has provided an opportunity to parties with fewer votes to form the government. This is a pressure-building tactic by the government at the centre,” Kharge said.

10:43 am: BJP is pressurizing people, horse trading is going on, claims Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Robert Vadra takes a dig at BJP

10:39 am: BJP is bent upon defeating the Mandate of the people, ( both in #Goa & #Manipur),by trying to adopt new procedures to abolish the well established constitutional practice, of first granting a chance to the single largest party in the states, to form the Govt (by proving its majority on the floor of the house), says Robert Vadra.

10:37 am: In both the states, congress has clearly emerged as the single largest party ( #Manipur 28/60, #Goa 17/40), and should be first given invitation to form the Govt. #BJP’s hunger to form Govts will prover to be very unhealthy for our democracy, in times to come, Vadra said in a Facebook post.

Check out Robert Vadra’s FB post

10:35 am: Congress is clearly miffed over the fact that Manohar Parrikar is set to take oath as chief minister of Goa this evening even as Congress became the single largest party in the recently concluded assembly elections which threw up fractured verdict.

10:32 am: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today took a jibe at Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, saying the “Governor has to act under Constitution.”

10:29 am: His sharp remarks come after Parrikar was appointed as the Chief Minister and is the former Defence Minister is set to take oath as CM this evening. “Single largest party must be called to form government,” Singh said.

10:26 am: Despite having 17 seats couldn’t form govt,our decision making was slow. There were lapses in decision making, says Vishwajit Rane.

10:25 am: Failure on part of Congress leadership, cannot identify individual but there was a failure, says Vishwajit Rane, Congress MLA on government formation.

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition moved by the Congress challenging Goa Governor Mridula Sinha’s decision to appoint BJP leader Manohar Parrikar as the Chief Minister of the state. After dramatic developments, Manohar Parrikar is set to take oath as the CM this evening. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Panaji at 5 pm. Parrikar resigned as Defence Minister yesterday even as Union Minister Arun Jaitley was entrusted with the additional charge of the Defence Ministry. The petition was filed last evening was mentioned at the residence of Chief Justice J S Kehar, who agreed to give an urgent hearing on Tuesday. A special bench would be constituted as the apex court is on Holi break for a week. The petition filed by Goa CLP leader Chandrakant Kavlekar has sought stay on the swearing-in of Parrikar as the chief minister.