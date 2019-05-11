Ghatal election result: Ex-top cop Bharati Ghosh and reel superstar Deepak Adhikari in key Bengal battle

Ghatal Lok Sabha election result 2019: The Ghatal parliamentary constituency in West Bengal is currently held by actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress leader Deepak Adhikari, who is popularly known as Dev. Poll battle in the Ghatal parliamentary constituency is a fight between two major parties- TMC and BJP. The saffron party has fielded former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh while TMC has given the ticket to incumbent MP Dev to contest from the seat. The other candidates in the fray are Dinesh Maikap of SUCI, Khandakar Md Saifullah (Saiful) of Congress, Surajit Senapati of BSP, Tapan Ganguli of BSP and Dr Ujjwal Kumar Ghatak of SHS. However, Ghatal constituency will witness the main fight between a former top cop and a reel superstar. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage Polling in Ghatal parliamentary constituency for the 17th Lok Sabha will take place in the sixth phase on May 12, 2019. The result will be declared on May 23, 2019. In the 2014 general elections, TMC's Deepak Adhikari had won the seat defeating CPI's Santosh Rana with a 50.16 per cent vote share. In the previous general election, there were 16,10,489 registered voters of which 8,35,803 were male and 7,74,686 were female. Voter turnout of 84.86 per cent was recorded in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Historically, Ghatal had been the stronghold of Left parties from 1971 to 2009. In 2009, CPI's Gurudas Dasgupta had defeated TMC's Nure Alam Chowdhury. There are seven assembly constituencies which fall under the Ghatal parliamentary constituency - Panskura West, Debra, Keshpur, Sabang, Daspur, Pingla and Ghatal. Ghosh, a 2006-batch IPS officer, was once very close to TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, the relations between the duo went downhill following the declaration of results in Sabang assembly by-poll in 2017, which had reflected the rise of the saffron party in the area. The Sabang bypoll had caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which forced Mamata Banerjee to sideline the then Superintendent of Police (SP) of Medinipur district Bharati Ghosh. In the three-tier Panchayat elections held last year, the saffron party had won 13 seats out of 25 in Panchayat Samiti and 10 seats in Gram Panchayat. In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a huge victory in its votes. Meanwhile, on May 9, 2019, the West Bengal police have seized Rs 1.13 lakh cash from the vehicle of Bharati Ghosh. Following the incident, Ghosh was detained for almost three hours by the district police but was freed later. The Election Commission has sought a detailed report about the entire incident.