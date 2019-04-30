Gautam Gambhir issued notice for poll code violation, EC seeks reply by May 2

Updated: April 30, 2019 8:32:06 PM

The incident came to light on April 26, 2019, when the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee of East Delhi noticed the advertisement.

The Election Commission of India has issued a show cause notice to cricketer turned politician and BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir for purportedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. The notice comes after an advertisement was published in a national daily bearing the tagline ‘Ab Mere Saath India Khelega’.

The notice was issued by the Returning officer of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The incident came to light on April 26, 2019, when the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee of East Delhi noticed the advertisement. In the advertisement, Gambhir was seen promoting a sports app- ‘Cric Play’. The ad also promised a daily cash prize to the winner.

The poll panel referred to it as a surrogate advertisement, saying that the ad appears to have politically benefitted a candidate who is contesting the elections.

The poll panel has asked Gambhir and the newspaper to submit documents obtained from the EC’s Media Certification and Monitoring Committee by May 02, 2019. The commission further said that it will take action if they failed to produce any certification.

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gautam Gambhir has been fielded from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The other candidates in the fray from East Delhi are Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi Marlena and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Recently, Atishi has accused Gambhir of possessing two voter id cards – Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh. The cricketer turned politician responded saying that he has only one voter id card and that is of Rajendra Nagar.

On April 27, 2019, the Delhi police had filed an FIR (First Information Report) against Gautam Gambhir for organising a political rally in Delhi’s Jangpura without prior approval from the concerned authorities.

