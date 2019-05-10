Gautam Gambhir drags AAP to court, files defamation case over Atishi pamphlet row

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 10, 2019 9:50:19 AM

Gautam Gambhir said that if proven guilty, he will withdraw his candidature with immediate affect.

Gautam Gambhir , lok sabha elections, loks avha elections 2019Gautam Gambhir (ANI)

A day after Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi accused her Bharatiya Janata Party rival Gautam Gambhir of distributing pamphlets with derogatory and sexist remarks against her, the cricketer turned politician said he had filed a defamation case and also blamed AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the matter. “I condemn what has happened. I am from a family where I have been taught to respect women. I didn’t know CM Arvind Kejriwal would stoop so low. I have filed a defamation case,” he told ANI.

Rubbishing allegations levelled against him by Atishi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Thursday, the cricketer-turned-politician said that if proven guilty, he will withdraw his candidature with immediate affect. “I declare that if it’s proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?” he tweeted while tagging Atishi and Kejriwal.

Gambhir also shot off a defamation notice to the three AAP leaders in relation to the press conference held by the party where the allegations were levelled. The notice asked the trio to withdraw their statements and apologise, or else face legal action. “The Noticees vide the statements in the press conference and on social media websites (‘impugned statements’) have in a calculated and coordinated manner, wrongly and erroneously alleged that these pamphlets have been distributed by our client/ or at his behest,” the legal notice read, adding that the false statements were made keeping in mind the elections.

“It is stated that the statements made by the notices in relation to our client are as per se incorrect, false and defamatory and have been made with an ulterior motive and malafide intent to demoralize and adversely affect the election campaign of our client,” it said.

On Thursday, Kejriwal took to Twitter saying he never imagined “Gambhir would stoop so low”. He wrote: “Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people wid such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against (sic).”

On Thursday, while addressing a press conference, Atishi broke down while reading a pamphlet containing derogatory remarks against her. She also claimed that the pamphlet was distributed in the constituency by Gambhir.

Atishi further said she had welcomed Gambhir when he decided to enter politics but the BJP has stooped to low levels. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was by her side said the language used was so abusive that everyone will feel ashamed while going through it.

Referring to Gambhir, Sisodia said that he along with others would clap for him when the latter used to hit fours and sixes against opponents in cricket fields but “never thought this man would stoop this low to win an election.”

