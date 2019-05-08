Gandhi family used INS Viraat as ‘personal taxi’: Modi

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 8, 2019 10:56:53 PM

Modi launched a scathing counter-attack on the Congress, asking why it fumes when he exposes the "misdeeds" of its leaders in whose name it often seeks votes.

rajiv gandhi modi, modi rahul gandhi, modi on rajiv gandhi, rajiv gandhi death, modi INS Vikrant, gandhi INS Vikrant, rajiv gandhi death date, rajiv gandhi age, bofors, DU teachers modi, du teachers rajiv gandhiIndia?s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi, India, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its “personal taxi” for a holiday when Rajiv Gandhi was at the helm, launching a fresh attack on the late Congress leader days after throwing the “bhrashtachari no 1” barb at him.

Addressing his first poll rally in Delhi ahead of the May 12 elections for all its seven seats, Modi launched a scathing counter-attack on the Congress, asking why it fumes when he exposes the “misdeeds” of its leaders in whose name it often seeks votes.

Congress leaders, including its president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have hit out at Modi for his barb at their father, who was India’s prime minister between 1984-89.

“Ever imagined that a premier warship of the Indian armed forces could be used as a taxi for a personal holiday? One dynasty did it,” Modi asked.

The Navy was made to host the Gandhi family and Rajiv Gandhi’s in-laws, and a helicopter was also deployed in their service, Modi claimed, adding that when a family becomes supreme, the country’s security is at stake.

“INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation,” Modi said.

He also claimed that after picking up the Gandhi family, INS Viraat halted at an island for 10 days.

“Rajiv Gandhi was accompanied by his in-laws who had come from Italy. Question is whether the security of the country was not compromised by taking foreigners onboard a warship,” he asked.

Aircraft carrier INS Viraat was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987. After nearly 30 years of service, it was decommissioned in 2016.

Earlier, Modi had dubbed Rajiv Gandhi as “bhrashtachari no 1” (corrupt no 1), in a reference to the Bofors scam.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Gandhi family used INS Viraat as ‘personal taxi’: Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition