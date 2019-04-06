Former Vice Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand joins BJP, says inspired by PM Modi

Lt General Sarath Chand had joined the Indian Army Army as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on January 13, 2017.
Army Veteran Lieutenant General Sarath Chand on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. After joining BJP, Chand said, “I never thought that I Would join politics, but in the current scenario, I felt that the country needs strong leadership. That is the only reason for me to join politics.” He added, “In today’s global scenario, the country needs a strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that’s why I am joining BJP.”
Sarath Chand had joined the Indian Army Army as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on January 13, 2017, after General Bipin Rawat was promoted to the post of Chief of Army Staff (COAS). He retired from his post on May 31, 2018. in active combat leadership roles at every stage of command in the Army.
