Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit hails Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income guarantee scheme as extraordinary

By: | Updated: March 26, 2019 5:03 PM

The Congress president had announced that the scheme would cover 20 per cent of people who are at the bottom and earning less than Rs 12,000 per month. However, a day later, Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the scheme would be women-centric and money will be transferred to women's account.

minimum income gurantee scheme, minium income scheme, income gurantee scheme, nyay scheme, rahul gandhi, sheila dixit, lok sabha polls, elections 2019Sheila Dixit termed the minimum income scheme as ‘extraordinary’. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday hailed Rahul Gandhi’s proposed minimum income guarantee scheme under which 5 crore households will get Rs 6,000 per month. Dikshit said that the scheme would help the poor of the country and impact the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. She termed the scheme as ‘extraordinary’.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced the minimum income guarantee scheme which he called NYAY (justice). However, finance minister Arun Jaitley hit back at the Congress chief calling his scheme a bluff.

“No political party has betrayed India for more than seven decades other than the Congress Party. It gave people of India slogans and very little resources to implement them. However, PM Narendra Modi has already given the poor what Congress promises,” he said.

The minister further said that the announcement of the Congress if tested on simple arithmetic then Rs 72,000 is less than 2/3rd of the existing DBT under the current government, which averages Rs 1.068 lakh annually. “So what is being claimed by the Congress Party – A bluff announcement,” he said.

Launching the scheme, the Congress president had announced that the scheme would cover 20 per cent of people who are at the bottom and earning less than Rs 12,000 per month. However, a day later, Congress communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the scheme would be women-centric and money will be transferred to women’s account.

The BJP slammed the Congress for misleading the people ahead of the polls. “Classic Congress style volte-face within 24 hours. They are misleading the people of this country and can never be trusted,” the saffron party said.

