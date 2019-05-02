For viral video with children raising anti-Modi slogans, Priyanka Gandhi blames BJP’s dirty tricks department

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of editing the video and removing the part where she stopped the children from raising offensive slogans. Gandhi said that when she heard that the children were making objectionable slogans against PM Modi, she stopped her. "I stopped children from saying slogans which I think weren't correct about PM. BJP edited the tape, removed the part where I was stopping them and they're making this allegation, which is typical of them. What they do is twist truth, what I do is I speak the truth," ANI quoted Gandhi as saying. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: I stopped children from saying slogans which I think weren't correct about PM. BJP edited the tape,removed the part where I was stopping them&they're making this allegation,which is typical of them. What they do is twist truth,what I do is I speak the truth pic.twitter.com\/cza3zZUKDJ \u2014 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2019 A video of Priyanka with a group of children raising slogans went viral on social media. While the children initially raised slogans of 'Chowkidar chor hai', they soon switched to some offensive language against the Prime Minister. However, Priyanka interrupted them and asked them not to raise such slogans and be "good children". The video also shows that the entire incident takes place in the presence of Gandhi. ALSO READ |\u00a0Arun Jaitley says Priyanka Gandhi's UP remark an admission that Congress now a fringe organisation Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to the Election Commission and asked it to take necessary action on the incident. The video, various versions of which have flooded the social media, has evinced severe criticism for the Congress general secretary. Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Priyanka and urged the people to keep their children away from her. Irani said that well-cultured family should keep their sons and daughters away from her as she doesn't know what values the children are getting due to this. "Doesn't Mrs. Vadra know that you can't use children for political activity? What values are you giving to children.I'd say that cultured families should keep their children away from such a person," Irani told ANI. Mocking Priyanka Gandhi's remark that \u201cawara pashuon kay naam bhi hain\u201d, apparently aimed at PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the minister said that Gandhi's speech has exposed her real face. The Union Minister further added that Gandhi has shown disrespect towards Prime Minister and a state Chief Minister. Irani also claimed that Gandhi's statement is an assault at the head seer of Gorakhnath math. "This is her real face. She is disrespecting a prime minister and a state chief. She denigrated Gorakhnath math adhyaksh. Will she do the same in Gorakhpur?" said Irani, reports ANI.