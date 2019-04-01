Focus on Wayanad as LDF kicks off Kerala campaign, says Rahul’s foray to make little difference

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 3:56 PM

Sources in the Left front said Raja is scheduled to visit Wayanad on April 3 and will hold a series of meetings there. Karat is also set to leave for Kerala in a couple of days and will hold programmes in Wayanad.

rahul gandhi, Wayanad, LDF, Kerala campaign, Rahul Gandhi, cpim, congress, bjp, news, lok sabha elections, lok sabha election 2019Focus on Wayanad as LDF kicks off Kerala campaign, says Rahul’s foray to make little difference

The Left Democratic Front began its poll campaign in Kerala with special focus on Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, a day after the Congress announced that its president Rahul Gandhi will contest from the seat besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, sources said. Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat met CPI leader D Raja in Delhi on Monday and discussed the way forward for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala after the Congress announcement.

Sources in the Left front said Raja is scheduled to visit Wayanad on April 3 and will hold a series of meetings there. Karat is also set to leave for Kerala in a couple of days and will hold programmes in Wayanad. “It was regular meeting with Karat as we start the campaign across several districts in Kerala today. We will fight with full force to defeat the Congress in Wayanad. We are united in our fight against the fascist forces, it is the Congress which has to decide its ideology and justify their decisions,” Raja said.

On Congress’ remark that the decision to field Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad symbolises the “deep connect between north and south India”, Raja said this would have been achieved if Gandhi decided to fight from the northeastern states or Jammu and Kashmir. “In Karnataka, where the Congress-JD(S) alliance is in a direct face off with the BJP, he (Gandhi) could have fought from there,” the CPI leader said.

In Hyderabad, CPI General Secretary Sudhakar Reddy has said the Left Front would make all efforts to defeat the Congress in Wayanad. The LDF has fielded CPI’s P P Suneer from the seat.  “We are not worried about his (Gandhi’s) candidature. We will make all efforts to defeat him in this election,” Reddy told PTI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Focus on Wayanad as LDF kicks off Kerala campaign, says Rahul’s foray to make little difference
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition