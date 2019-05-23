Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar: Why Lok Sabha election 2019 win is extra special for Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: "India wins yet again," tweeted Narendra Modi at 2.42 pm today when it was amply clear that he would be returning to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg as the prime minister for the second consecutive term. "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India," Modi went on to say in his tweet in Hindi thanking voters for the overwhelming support. The message within PM Modi's congratulatory tweet was loud and clear. He would continue to work for the people of the country with discriminating over caste and religion. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage As per the trends\/results available till filing of this article, the Bharatiya Janata Part-led National Democratic Alliance appears set to win a mammoth 344 seats, the Congress-led UPA 89 and Others 109. \u0938\u092c\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925 + \u0938\u092c\u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 + \u0938\u092c\u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 = \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019 The BJP performed incredibly well in crucial state of Uttar Pradesh where it had to tackle a stiff challenge from the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance. Though the party couldn't repeat its 2014 spectacle of winning 71 out of 80 seats in UP, the BJP could end up pocketing 60 seats. The loss of seats in comparison with what it won last time can be considered as marginal in view of the complex caste factor it had to tackle due to the SP, BSP alliance. In Bihar, the NDA humiliated the RJD, Congress alliance by winning 37 seats out of 40. Also Read:\u00a0Election results 2019: The blunders that may have cost Rahul Gandhi 7 Lok Kalyan Marg More importantly, the BJP performed the unexpectedly well on Mamata Banerjee's turf - West Bengal. Out total 42 seats, the BJP won 19, and the Trinamool Congress 22. The difference is wafer-thin considering Mamata's repeated appeals to the people not to waste their vote by opting for the BJP. The campaigning for Lok Sabha election in West Bengal witnessed some never seen before acrimonious attacks between rivals. PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee were involved in a never-seen-before intense verbal attacks on each other. Victory of 'election machine' Amit Shah, 'hard task master' Modi Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah has earned the moniker 'master strategist' for his impeccable record leading the party to several election victories. Lok Sabha election 2019 was certainly his biggest test since he was handed over the responsibility of the party. Shah not only took up the challenge but also promised that BJP will retain power winning more number of seats than it did in 2014. Amit Shah only ensured BJP's win in Hindi heartlands states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan after the setback suffered in 2018 Assembly elections, he also led the saffron party to break new grounds in West Bengal, a state where the party has never been strong historically. When PM Modi took charge in 2014, he stressed on the idea of 'maximum governance, minimum government'. Wearing the hat of a hard taskmaster, PM Modi first worked to tighten the administration and then started to roll out schemes which played a pivotal role in the BJP's brilliant show in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Aayushman Bharat are some of the public welfare schemes which were designed to reach the last man in the line. Modi's foreign police came under intense criticism and scrutiny by the opposition. His handling of Pakistan earned him frequent brickbats but Modi government's approach in tackling terror particularly after February Pulwama attack earned him the praise of countrymen. Also Read:\u00a0Rahul Gandhi\u2019s agonising wait for the post of Prime Minister However, issues like a sluggish economy, agrarian crisis, job and unemployment continue to be the thorn in the flesh for the Modi government. Now, having won a decisive mandate for the second time, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who is likely to get a major role in the Cabinet, would be hoping to pull back things and repay the faith of Indian voters.