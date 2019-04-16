FIR against Navjot Singh Sidhu over communal remarks

FIR filed against Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu over communal remarks (Image: Navjot Singh Sidhu/Facebook)

District authorities in Katihar have lodged an FIR against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks in which he allegedly warned the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar, state chief electoral officer said Tuesday.

“An FIR has been lodged against Sidhu under a section Indian Penal Code and section 123 (3) of the Representation of the People Act,” Bihar CEO H R Srinivasa told PTI.

Section 123 (3) bars promotion of, or attempt to promote, feelings of enmity or hatred between different classes of the citizens of India on grounds of religion, race, caste, community, or language, by a candidate or his agent or any other person.

Addressing an election rally in Katihar, cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu has stoked a controversy by urging Muslim voters of a Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar with sizeable population of the minority community to vote en bloc and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The comments by former test cricketer at a rally in Katihar, where he was canvassing in support of veteran Congress leader and former union minister Tariq Anwar.

“Do not consider yourself as being in a minority. You constitute the majority here. You are about 64 per cent. Do not fall into the trap laid down by people like Owaisi (president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). They have been propped up by the BJP,” Sidhu had said on Monday at a rally held at Barasol, in Balrampur assembly segment falling under the Katihar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.