Begusarai: FIR against BJP leader Giriraj Singh for hurting religious sentiments

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh has been booked by the Begusarai district administration for violating the model code of conduct. According to a report in The Indian Express, the district administration took suo motu cognizance of Singh's controversial remarks against Muslims at a rally Wednesday and filed an FIR against him. According to the officials, Singh's remark violated the model code of conduct. Begusarai District Magistrate Rahul Kumar informed that FIR was lodged at Town police station under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act (RPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). BJP president Amit Shah was also present at Singh's rally. Besides Shah, several BJP leaders and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were also present on the dais. Kumar said that Giriraj Singh was booked for \u201churting religious sentiments\u201d. Addressing an election rally in GD College on Wednesday, Singh had said, "I would like to say, Giriraj Singh's ancestors died and were cremated. You need a yard of land even after you die, for burial of your mortal remains. If you say you cannot chant Vande Mataram, this nation will never forget you". Referring to RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui's comments, Singh said that many people are trying to spread communal passions but the BJP will not allow that to happen anywhere in Bihar including Begusarai. "The RJD candidate in Darbhanga recently said he had problems with reciting Vande Mataram. In Begusarai too, many can be seen spewing venom wearing bade bhai ka kurta and chhote bhai ka pyjama," he said. Singh said this while referring to the long shirts and short trousers that are usually linked with religious Muslims. Singh is known for his hardline Hindutva views that have often triggered controversies. The BJP has fielded Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, which will vote in the fourth phase of polling on April 29. The firebrand BJP leader is facing a stiff challenge from CPI\u2019s Kanhaiya Kumar and RJD\u2019s Tanveer Hassan. He has been saying that his fight from Begusarai is against a 'gang working for breaking up' India and that he represents the agenda of cultural nationalism and development. Singh had earlier this week demanded from the Election Commission to ban the use of green flags that are often associated with political and religious bodies linked to Muslims. He had alleged that they spread hate and create a perception of being used in Pakistan.