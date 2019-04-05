Fighting green with green: BJP devises clever campaign strategy in Jammu and Kashmir

Khalid Jahangir /Twitter

The BJP candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha polls, Khalid Jehangir, on Monday caused a buzz when he swapped the customary saffron with green in the party’s newspaper advertisements, a clear departure from the BJP’s preferred colour scheme. Even the Lotus was shown in white colour. This is quite a bold move considering what the colour schemes depict, making quite a statement.

Jehangir, however, said that the colours did not matter. “I am a saffron man. It hardly matters which colour I use in advertisements.” he told News18. “I don’t see colours through the prism of politics,” he added.

BJP on the other hand, attempted to make it inconsequential. “We believe in all religions. We believe in secularism. We do not go into colours. For us all colours are the same,” Altaf Thakur, state BJP spokesman was quoted as saying in DNA. He added that Kashmir is the land of saffron and lotus and these colours already exist in the valley.

He insisted that the BJP does not wish to divide people on colours and asserted that green is a sign of peace.

The newspapar advert by Jahangir

However, a former PDP leader had an interesting take. “In Kashmir, the colours are changing and how! Such are the political colours of elections. How saffron has been greened! Or is it the PDP has left an indelible mark on the BJP palette?” Haseeb A Drabu wrote on Twitter. Drabu is a former PDP leader and finance minister and was among the architects of the Agenda of Alliance between the PDP and the BJP which later fell apart, toppling the government in the restive state.

Come April 18 and Jahangir will be facing the sitting MP and JKNC founder Farooq Abdullah who filed his nomination for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency just last week.

In Kashmir, BJP is seen as a party with Hindutva as its main agenda, however in the elections this year, it remains to be seen whether this new strategy would work.

Contrasting views

And it’s not just Jahangir. While BJP’s national stand is clear that the leadership has given a befitting response to Pakistan on terror, its Anantnag Lok Sabha candidate Sofi Yousuf says that they want good relations with the neighbouring country.

Yousuf recently visited two shrines, a temple and a gurdwara to hold special prayers ahead of the elections.

READ ALSO | Not in my NYAY: Rahul Gandhi disowns Sam Pitroda’s selfish middle class remark

“Our agenda is to have cordial relations with Pakistan and if we come to power, talks and dialogue between the two countries will start,” Sofi Yousuf was quoted as saying by News18. Yousuf also went on to say that he will work for people killed in Kashmir, including stone pelters and militants.

We have to heal their wounds, he added.

He also made some serious allegations on former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, saying, “We asked Mehbooba Mufti to tell forces to show restraint while dealing with stone pelting incidents however she directed them to use pellets and brute force.”

Yousuf became the first Kashmiri Muslim to become a BJP legislator, in 2014. The BJP candidate is of the view that if BJP wins again, the relations between warring India and Pakistan will improve. This is also one of his election promises.