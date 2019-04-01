Family rules the roost this poll season in Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party has alone given tickets to three of his own relatives. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that dynastic politics is bad for democracy and what is happening in Andhra Pradesh should be discussed. He was referring to the ticket distribution by regional parties in the southern state that have inducted several candidates from their own family. This is not the story of one state or one party.

Even Congress faces continuous allegations from the BJP and PM Modi for functioning like a private firm where only someone from the family has the first right to be the successor of the party.

But when this dynastic culture is so prevalent in the country, then why would prime minister refer only to Andhra Pradesh? The reason is the bigger number of family members contesting elections this time in the state. N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alone given tickets to three of his own relatives.

Chandrababu Family (TDP)

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief Chandrababu is contesting from Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. He has fielded his son Lokesh Naidu from Mangalagiri assembly seat. Lokesh is also a cabinet minister in the government. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister has also given a ticket to his brother-in-law N Balakrishna to contest from Hindupur in Rayalseema. Not only this, Balakrishna’s son-in-law M Sri Bharat has also been fielded from Visakhapatnam.

Kinjarapu Family (TDP)

Sitting TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu has been renominated from Srikakulam. The party has also fielded his sister’s daughter Adireddy Bhavani Srinivas from Rajahmundry. Rammohan Naidu’s father-in-law Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy is also contesting on TDP ticket from Kotapeta in East Godavari district.

YSR Family (YSRCP)

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy is also not behind in following the footprints of Naidu when it comes to inducting family members in politics. He himself is contesting from Pulivendula and fielded his uncle P Ravindranath Reddy to contest from Kamalapuram. Another family member YS Avinash Reddy has been renominated from Kadapa. In 2014, Jaganmohan Reddy had offered tickets to five family members including his mother YS Vijayalaxmi.

P Ramachandra Reddy Family

Former assembly speaker P Ramachandra Reddy died in April 2018. His son PV Midhun Reddy has been renominated from Rajampet in Kadapa district. Ramachandra’s younger brother Dwarkanath is contesting from Tambalapalli.

Polling for Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11. The results will be declared on May 23. The state has 175 assembly and 25 Parliamentary constituencies.