Exit Polls effect: After Mayawati, HD Kumaraswamy cancels visit to Delhi

Two days after almost all exit polls predicted an easy comeback for NDA government at the Centre, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cancelled his visit to the national capital, India Today reported. Kumaraswamy was supposed to meet a number of Opposition leaders ahead of May 23, the day results will be declared across the country. However, that visit now appears to have been deferred. However, Kumaraswamy on Monday evening put out a series of tweets expressing concern over EVMs, saying earlier too, several Opposition leaders questioned the credibility of the machines under the present regime. \u201cEntire Opposition political parties had expressed concern over the credibility of EVMs under PM @narendramodi's rule. Opposition parties even knocked the doors of the Supreme Court asking for a traditional ballet paper elections to avoid defective EVMs that are vulnerable to fraud," he tweeted. Suggesting that the nation must return to ballot box days, the chief minister pointed out that even developed countries across the globe have opted for traditional ballot boxes for polls and that May 19 exit polls, only reaffirmed concerns of Opposition leaders. He added in another tweet, \u201cWorldwide, even developed countries have opted for traditional polls through paper ballots. The exit poll surveys on May 19 only reiterated the serious concern of the Opposition parties on misuse of vulnerable EVMs for electoral gains by the ruling party.\u201d Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed similar concerns. \u201cThere are many problems in the counting process. The Election Commission should take steps to resolve all those problems. There are many rumours regarding EVMs, including that printers may be manipulated and that control panels will be changed. The poll body has given scope for suspicion,\u201d ANI quoted him as saying. On Monday, BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati had cancelled her meeting with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the last minute. \u201cThe future course of action will be decided only after the final results are announced. Till then, she (Mayawati) will be staying put in the state capital," the party had said.