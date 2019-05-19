When and where to catch all the live updates of Lok Sabha election 2019 exit polls

After over a month-long polling process, the voting for Lok Sabha election 2019 will finally end today evening. This year saw polls conducted in seven phases. The elections that started on April 11, went on till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. With four days still left for the results, the nation is keenly waiting to know what poll pundits are predicting. Exit polls are considered as an indicator on which party is likely to form the government after results are announced. An exit poll is based on data collected from voters after they have cast their votes. Exit polls are conducted by numerous organisations and each one uses a different sample of voters. In 2004, the EC had moved Law Ministry seeking an amendment to the Representation of the People Act. It had urged for a ban on both exit and opinion polls during the period specified by the poll body. It's recommendations were accepted in part. In February 2010, restrictions were put on exit polls through the introduction of Section 126(A) in the Act. When to watch Voters can watch exit polls after elections are over across the country today evening from 6.30pm onwards. A number of channels are going to come up with their own exit polls. While exit polls will be announced today, showing which way the wind is expected to blow, the final result will be out on May 23. Where to watch Viewers can watch exit polls on a number of news channels which will start broadcasting the same an hour after the end of polling today evening. A number of research institutes like C-Voter, My Axis, Chanakya among others are expected to come up with forecasts along with their media partners. A number of websites, including Financial Express, will also run their live blogs. Also read:\u00a0Exit poll 2019 LIVE: Lok Sabha elections exit poll results to be out today Exit polls are often considered unreliable in India. On a number of occasions, predictions have gone wrong. You can follow live updates on all Exit Poll predictions on Lok Sabha election 2019 at Financial Express. Live Updates here