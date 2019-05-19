Exit Poll 2019 poll of polls: Modi wave in central and west India, BJP set for big gains in Bengal

Published: May 19, 2019 9:28:25 PM

So far, ten agencies have put out their numbers and eight of these have predicted majority for the NDA. NewsX-Neta is the only survey that has predicted a hung house, giving the NDA 242 seats.

All exit polls barring one have predicted a big win for the BJP-led NDA under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The BJP, as per various surveys released on Sunday evening, is projected to cross the majority mark of 272 required to form the government in the Centre. The exit poll numbers are between 242 to 340 for the NDA. So far, ten agencies have put out their numbers and eight of these have predicted majority for the NDA. NewsX-Neta is the only survey that has predicted a hung house, giving the NDA 242 seats.

The poll of polls suggests that the NDA would get 304 seats and the UPA would have to settle with just 117 seats. India Today-Axis, News24-Today’s Chanakya and News18-IPSOS have given the highest numbers to the NDA. India Today has projected 339-369 seats, Today’s Chanakya 340 and News18 has given 336 seats for NDA. India News has predicted 298, Times Now 306, Republic 287-305 and ABP-CSDS 277 seats for the NDA.

The highest number for the UPA is 164 by NewsX. All other projections are in the range of 80 to 128. ABP-CSDS has predicted 127, India News 118, India Today 77-108, Republic 128, and TimesNow 132 seats to Congress-led UPA.

As per the numbers, the BJP is likely to lose over 20 seats in Uttar Pradesh but it is projected to do better in some of the states where it had very little presence such as West Bengal and Odisha. For example, India Today-Axis has projected 19-23 seats in Bengal. In 2014, the saffron party had won only two out of 42 seats in West Bengal. This time, Republic has predicted 11-13 seats for the BJP in Odisha.

Exit Poll Results

India Today-Axis | NDA-339-369, UPA-77-108, Others 69-95

News24-Today’s Chanakya | NDA-340, UPA-70, Others-133

News18-IPSOS | NDA-336, UPA-82, Others-124

India News-Polstrat | NDA-298, UPA- 118, Others-126

Times Now-CNX | NDA-306, UPA-132, Others-104

Times Now-VMR | NDA-306, UPA-142, Others-94

NewsX-Neta | NDA-242, UPA-164

Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat | NDA-305, UPA-128

Republic-CVoter | NDA-287, UPA-128, Others-127

Sudarshan News | NDA-313, UPA-121, Others-109

ABP-CSDS | NDA-267, UPA-127, Others-148

In 2014, the BJP alone had won 282 seats with over 31 per cent vote share. The Congress was reduced from 206 seats in 2009 to 44 in 2014.

