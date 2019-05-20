Every exit poll can’t be wrong: When Omar Abdullah decided to switch off TV

While most of the opposition parties are busy rubbishing the credibility of exit polls, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah appeared to be among the very few to accept the poll predictions, saying not all exit polls could be wrong. Among the first to react to the exit poll results on Sunday evening, with a majority giving a clear majority to the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and said that it was time to switch off television as "every exit poll cannot be wrong." "Every single exit poll can\u2019t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," he wrote, after multiple surveys predicted a clear win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The final results will be announced on May 23. Every single exit poll can\u2019t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd. \u2014 Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 19, 2019 Three exit polls including that of CNN News 18-IPSOS and India Today-Axis My India have predicted the NDA will retain power at the Centre with over 300 seats. He added that if any political party fails to get the viewers' attention, it has no reason to win. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir wrote on Twitter, "If your exit poll doesn't have a helicopter flying around the studio, you have already lost the battle for the viewers' attention," he wrote in another tweet. If your exit poll doesn\u2019t have a ???? flying around the studio you\u2019ve already lost the battle for the viewers attention. \u2014 Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 19, 2019 However, most major opposition parties refused to take the exit polls seriously. Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh said that he did not feel that exit poll predictions were accurate. West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee termed the polls as \u2018gossip\u2019 and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor concurred. He wrote, \u201cI believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India many people don\u2019t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the Government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results.\u201d TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu agreed as well, sating on Twitter, \u201cTime and again exit polls have failed to catch the People's pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP govt will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP govt at the center." May 19 marked the final phase of 2019 Lok sabha elections with a voter turnout of 62 percent till 7 pm. The results will be announced on May 23.