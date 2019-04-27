Euphoric endorsement Narendra Modi enjoyed in 2014 is missing: Pratap Bhanu Mehta

Midway through the Lok Sabha election, it is clear that the euphoric endorsement Narendra Modi enjoyed in 2014 is missing, and it is more \u2018there is no other alternative\u2019, said Pratap Bhanu Mehta, one of India\u2019s foremost political commentators who is also Vice Chancellor of Ashoka University. \u201cEven a lot of people who claim to be supporting Mr Modi seem to be relatively clear in their recognition that he actually has not delivered much of what he promised. In fact, it is not the kind of euphoric endorsement. It is \u2018there is no other alternative\u2019,\u201d Mehta said, speaking at the Express Adda in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Speaking at length on the erosion of institutions in the country, on constitutional law and on the challenges during and after the polls, he said this election is marked by high stakes and low expectations, because while the result could fundamentally alter the nature of our politics, even if India could become "an irrevocably majoritarian state in all dimensions", the Opposition has not been able to build a concentrated narrative around this. "There's is no expectation of a visionary alternative, alternative Opposition or a return to basic constitutional principles. There's no promise of Achhe Din as compared to the 2014 election," he said. Mehta said a distinctive aspect of the BJP\u2019s current penetration in civil society is its magnitude. \u201cEven if the BJP\u2019s power is diminished this election, I think what makes it a distinctive moment is the civil society penetration of BJP and the ideology it represents, because the ideology is carried in bits by the other party as well in some forms. This is a right wing whose civil society presence is now of an unprecedented order of magnitude. It can mobilise five million RSS workers. It has become the new normal across a range of institutions from universities to courts to armed forces.\u201d \u201cIn fact in some ways, the real challenge will begin after the election. I think the first step is in recognising the fact that there is something much deeper going on which is beyond electoral politics, in the terms in which we want to define our relationship with other citizens,\u201d he said. Observing that even the political vocabulary used to debate and discuss is now compromised, he said the words \u2018liberal\u2019 and \u2018secularism\u2019 are now seen as bad words, alongside an ideological mystification around what these values represent. \u201cIt has become such a bad word even the Opposition does not want to be identified as liberal or secular any more. We are straining to recover that language and vocabulary. I think it is going to be a long intellectual haul,\u201d he said. To a question from a member of the audience on whether illiberalism was not first introduced by Indira Gandhi, Mehta said he not only agreed but would go a little further to say Indira Gandhi\u2019s years were marked by personalisation of power and destruction of institutions while Rajiv Gandhi tried to legitimise both Hindu and Muslim communalism. But describing the present dispensation\u2019s agenda as going beyond destruction of institutions and centralisation of power, he said, \u201cIt also comes with an agenda we will remould Indian culture in a particular way and in a particular direction. It also comes with an agenda which says minorities allegedly had a veto in Indian politics and now we will make them irrelevant to Indian politics. It also comes with the agenda that says let us nationalise all thoughts such that who is a patriot and a citizen requires a certification from that centralised authority.\u201d While the Congress party is rightly accused of destroying institutions too, the BJP and its ideological investments, whether through a Yogi Adityanath or a Pragya Singh Thakur, add a completely different dimension, he said. \u201cThis is not just a de-institutionalisation story. This is also a remaking of Indian political culture story.\u201d Mehta, who resigned from the Prime Minister\u2019s National Knowledge Commission in 2006 to protest the UPA government\u2019s higher education policies and then also resigned from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in 2016 against the marginalisation of academic credentials in the selection process of its director, also said that the Congress party\u2019s failures include its inability to tell its own story. \u201cIt cannot even go out and say look, under Manmohan Singh government, more groups were blacklisted internationally, which this government has been struggling to do. It cannot even go out and say Kashmir is a lot more precarious now than it was five years ago. It is public amnesia, right? It cannot even go out and say that the great moment of recognition on which the government staked its reputation was the US-India nuclear deal and here we are struggling to get into the NSC, right?\u201d