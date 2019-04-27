Euphoric endorsement Narendra Modi enjoyed in 2014 is missing: Pratap Bhanu Mehta

By: |
Updated: April 27, 2019 2:02:15 AM

Mehta said a distinctive aspect of the BJP’s current penetration in civil society is its magnitude.

Lok Sabha election 2019, Narendra Modi, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Express Adda, BJP, Yogi Adityanath, pragya singh"There's is no expectation of a visionary alternative, alternative Opposition or a return to basic constitutional principles. There's no promise of Achhe Din as compared to the 2014 election," he said.

Midway through the Lok Sabha election, it is clear that the euphoric endorsement Narendra Modi enjoyed in 2014 is missing, and it is more ‘there is no other alternative’, said Pratap Bhanu Mehta, one of India’s foremost political commentators who is also Vice Chancellor of Ashoka University.

“Even a lot of people who claim to be supporting Mr Modi seem to be relatively clear in their recognition that he actually has not delivered much of what he promised. In fact, it is not the kind of euphoric endorsement. It is ‘there is no other alternative’,” Mehta said, speaking at the Express Adda in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Speaking at length on the erosion of institutions in the country, on constitutional law and on the challenges during and after the polls, he said this election is marked by high stakes and low expectations, because while the result could fundamentally alter the nature of our politics, even if India could become “an irrevocably majoritarian state in all dimensions”, the Opposition has not been able to build a concentrated narrative around this.

Mehta said a distinctive aspect of the BJP’s current penetration in civil society is its magnitude. “Even if the BJP’s power is diminished this election, I think what makes it a distinctive moment is the civil society penetration of BJP and the ideology it represents, because the ideology is carried in bits by the other party as well in some forms. This is a right wing whose civil society presence is now of an unprecedented order of magnitude. It can mobilise five million RSS workers. It has become the new normal across a range of institutions from universities to courts to armed forces.”

“In fact in some ways, the real challenge will begin after the election. I think the first step is in recognising the fact that there is something much deeper going on which is beyond electoral politics, in the terms in which we want to define our relationship with other citizens,” he said.

Observing that even the political vocabulary used to debate and discuss is now compromised, he said the words ‘liberal’ and ‘secularism’ are now seen as bad words, alongside an ideological mystification around what these values represent. “It has become such a bad word even the Opposition does not want to be identified as liberal or secular any more. We are straining to recover that language and vocabulary. I think it is going to be a long intellectual haul,” he said.

To a question from a member of the audience on whether illiberalism was not first introduced by Indira Gandhi, Mehta said he not only agreed but would go a little further to say Indira Gandhi’s years were marked by personalisation of power and destruction of institutions while Rajiv Gandhi tried to legitimise both Hindu and Muslim communalism.

But describing the present dispensation’s agenda as going beyond destruction of institutions and centralisation of power, he said, “It also comes with an agenda we will remould Indian culture in a particular way and in a particular direction. It also comes with an agenda which says minorities allegedly had a veto in Indian politics and now we will make them irrelevant to Indian politics. It also comes with the agenda that says let us nationalise all thoughts such that who is a patriot and a citizen requires a certification from that centralised authority.”

While the Congress party is rightly accused of destroying institutions too, the BJP and its ideological investments, whether through a Yogi Adityanath or a Pragya Singh Thakur, add a completely different dimension, he said. “This is not just a de-institutionalisation story. This is also a remaking of Indian political culture story.”

Mehta, who resigned from the Prime Minister’s National Knowledge Commission in 2006 to protest the UPA government’s higher education policies and then also resigned from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in 2016 against the marginalisation of academic credentials in the selection process of its director, also said that the Congress party’s failures include its inability to tell its own story.

“It cannot even go out and say look, under Manmohan Singh government, more groups were blacklisted internationally, which this government has been struggling to do. It cannot even go out and say Kashmir is a lot more precarious now than it was five years ago. It is public amnesia, right? It cannot even go out and say that the great moment of recognition on which the government staked its reputation was the US-India nuclear deal and here we are struggling to get into the NSC, right?”

