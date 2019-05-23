Elections 2019: Top political memes that took social media by storm this poll season



With the Lok Sabha elections concluding with a stunning victory of BJP’s Narendra Modi, it is clear that people have rejected the single-minded campaign of the opposition that chose to singularly focus on attacking the Prime Minister. What set apart this election from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, however, was the influence that social media had in the entire campaign.

While Twitter has been fired up with the BJP supporters sharing the funniest of memes, it cannot be denied that the social media trends defines the political wave. The election campaign kicked off in mid-2018 with the opposition coming together to present a united front and the ruling BJP along with allies coming up with its own war cry.

The last year of the elections saw various events and the meme factories making the most of them. Some memes took digs at the opposition rallying together, while others mocked the political ramifications of the standoff between the Kolkata police and the CBI.

The memes were merciless when ‘Canadian’ actor Akshay Khanna who is known for his nationalist Bollywood films, took a non-political interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi’s gaffe with the ‘radar’ during the Balakot strikes, and later with camera and email also spawned memes galore.

The memes were as unapologetic to the prime minister as they are to the Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s numerous gaffes over the years. It is safe to say that those memes did not affect BJP’s numbers.

We bring you to the best of the top political memes that took social media by storm in elections 2019. Did they win Modi extra votes? Analyse for yourself

From the Bhakt Slayer FB page ???????????? #SaveIndiaSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/eYCRWeI4vI — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) February 4, 2019

Kolkata police CBI memes and cartoons #KolkataPoliceCBI pic.twitter.com/QiC8IVKbFK — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) February 5, 2019