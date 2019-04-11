Elections 2019: Chandrababu Naidu claims large-scale EVM malfunction, seeks re-election at 157 polling centres

By: | Updated: April 11, 2019 1:03 PM

Chandrababu Naidu claimed irregularities in the conduct of elections in Andhra Pradesh. He said that EVMs at as many as 157 polling centres were not functioning properly and sought re-election on these seats.

Elections in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has demanded re-election at 157 polling centres in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission alleging irregularities in the conduct of elections in the state. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Naidu has complained that Electronic Voting Machines at as many as 157 polling centres in the state were not functioning properly as of 9.30 am this morning. Naidu sought re-election on these seats claiming that voters who returned from these booths due to the dysfunctional EVMs did not come back to vote when the machines were set right.

“It is likely that many voters who returned may not come back for voting even if polling is resumed after replacement/repair of existing EVMs. Therefore repolling needed in all polling stations where polling had not commenced upto 9.30 am,” Naidu said in his letter to CEC Sunil Arora.


Polling is underway simultaneously for 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. News reports claimed there has been a delay in voting at some centres due to EVMs not functioning properly. Speaking to reporters, Andhra Pradesh CEO Gopal Dwivedi said that complaints of EVMs not functioning were received from 50 places in the state, following which technical teams reached the spot and voting resumed after the issues were resolved. Seeking to downplay the complaints, Dwivedi stated that polling was underway peacefully and predicted a higher voting percentage than the previous elections.

However, incidents of violence in the state marred the otherwise peaceful conduct of elections since this morning. According to reports, a Telugu Desam Party worker was hacked to death at Veerapuram in Tadipatri constituency of Anantapur district in the state. Clashes were also reported at some places between workers of the TDP and the YSR Congress. Clashes broke out between YSRCP and TDP workers in Puthalapattu constituency in Bandarlapalli district of the state. Police resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation, news agency ANI reported.


A leader of the Jana Sena Madhusudan Gupta was also arrested in Gooty in Anantpur district for smashing an EVM on the floor. He was allegedly peeved with unclear display of candidates on the polling machines. Gupta is a former MLA and seeking election from Guntakal Assembly constituency on Jana Sena Party ticket.

Andhra Pradesh is primarily witnessing a three-cornered contest with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu seeking re-election, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party emerging as a strong contender and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena being the new entrant.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Elections 2019: Chandrababu Naidu claims large-scale EVM malfunction, seeks re-election at 157 polling centres
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition