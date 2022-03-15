Election Results 2022: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns as Lok Sabha MP

The Congress’ top decision-making body on Sunday unanimously decided that party president Sonia Gandhi should continue till organisational polls.

Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial designate Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today. Besides, he is also likely to meet Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan. The two leaders are believed to have discussed with them the broad contours of government formation and the structure of the new state cabinet.

15:51 (IST) 14 Mar 2022 Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns as Lok Sabha MP Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann tenders his resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla 15:48 (IST) 14 Mar 2022 Bow my head before people’s mandate: Parkash Singh Badal I bow my head before the people's mandate. After Emergency, we won all the seats. So such things happen in politics. We'll continue to fight for Punjab & the country: Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal on party's performance in the recently concluded Punjab polls 14:04 (IST) 14 Mar 2022 Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to campaign soon in poll bound Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to campaign soon in poll bound Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat 11:47 (IST) 14 Mar 2022 Jayant Chaudhary dissolves all units and frontals of RLD in UP Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolves all the units and frontals of the party in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect. https://twitter.com/RLDparty/status/1503246439345917953 09:49 (IST) 14 Mar 2022 Yogi Adityanath arrives at the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1503219951892844548