Election Results 2022: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns as Lok Sabha MP

Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial designate Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today. Besides, he is also likely to meet Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan. The two leaders are believed to have discussed with them the broad contours of government formation and the structure of the new state cabinet.
Meanwhile, days after its drubbing in five states, the Congress’ top decision-making body on Sunday unanimously decided that party president Sonia Gandhi should continue till organisational polls after she expressed readiness to “make any and every sacrifice” in the party’s interest.
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann tenders his resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla
I bow my head before the people's mandate. After Emergency, we won all the seats. So such things happen in politics. We'll continue to fight for Punjab & the country: Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal on party's performance in the recently concluded Punjab polls
Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to campaign soon in poll bound Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolves all the units and frontals of the party in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), during its nearly five-hour meeting, reposed full faith in her leadership, urging her to effect immediate corrective changes to strengthen the party and meet the political challenges ahead of the next round of elections.
At the crucial meeting, some G-23 leaders said they have been seeking corrective measures only to strengthen the party but a few have vilified them as those working at the BJP’s behest, and asserted that this must stop as they remain “lifelong Congressmen”.