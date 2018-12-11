Election Results 2018: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, calls it ‘people’s verdict’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, calls it ‘people’s verdict’ (File)

As the election results start taking shape with Congress leading in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, two of the five states that went for election this month – TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying “people voted against BJP.”

In a series of tweets, the West Bengal CM said that, “People voted against BJP. This is the people’s verdict and victory of the people of this country.”

Banerjee also termed the assembly polls as the ‘semifinals’ before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She said it is the victory of democracy, against injustice and atrocities. “Victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people , farmers, youth, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste,” her tweet read.

In another tweet, the CM wrote, “In the semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match. Ultimately, people are always the ‘man of the match’ of democracy. My congrats to the winners.”

Earlier this month, before the poll-bound states went in for election, she lashed out at the BJP government saying the party will not be forming the government at Centre after the 2019 elections.

Mamata Banerjee’s remarks came even as counting of votes for assembly elections in five states is still underway. The BJP is on sticky wicket in the Hindi heartland while TRS of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken a clear lead in Telangana. In Chhattisgarh, Congress is leading on 59 seats out of 90 while the BJP was trailing at 16. In Madhya Pradesh, which has been the BJP’s stronghold for three terms other than Chhattisgarh, the party is neck and neck with Congress at 109 seats each. In Rajasthan, Congress is leading on 93 seats, while BJP was leading from 80, according to the Election Commission website. In Mizoram and Telangana, however, the leading parties the Mizo National Front and Telangana Rashtra Samithi are leading on 15 and 89 seats respectively.