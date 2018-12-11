  • Rajasthan

    Cong 94
    BJP 80
    RLM 0
    OTH 25

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 109
    BJP 110
    BSP 6
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 60
    BJP 21
    JCC 8
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 89
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 2
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 29
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Election Results 2018: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, calls it ‘people’s verdict’

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 1:30 PM

As the election results start taking shape - TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying "people voted against BJP."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, calls it ‘people’s verdict’ (File)

As the election results start taking shape with Congress leading in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, two of the five states that went for election this month – TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying “people voted against BJP.”

In a series of tweets, the West Bengal CM said that, “People voted against BJP. This is the people’s verdict and victory of the people of this country.”

Banerjee also termed the assembly polls as the ‘semifinals’ before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She said it is the victory of democracy, against injustice and atrocities. “Victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people , farmers, youth, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste,” her tweet read.

In another tweet, the CM wrote, “In the semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match. Ultimately, people are always the ‘man of the match’ of democracy. My congrats to the winners.”

Read Also| Election Results LIVE – Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram: Congress gains majority in Chhattisgarh, close contest in MP, Rajasthan

Earlier this month, before the poll-bound states went in for election, she lashed out at the BJP government saying the party will not be forming the government at Centre after the 2019 elections.

Mamata Banerjee’s remarks came even as counting of votes for assembly elections in five states is still underway. The BJP is on sticky wicket in the Hindi heartland while TRS of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken a clear lead in Telangana. In Chhattisgarh, Congress is leading on 59 seats out of 90 while the BJP was trailing at 16. In Madhya Pradesh, which has been the BJP’s stronghold for three terms other than Chhattisgarh, the party is neck and neck with Congress at 109 seats each. In Rajasthan, Congress is leading on 93 seats, while BJP was leading from 80, according to the Election Commission website. In Mizoram and Telangana, however, the leading parties the Mizo National Front and Telangana Rashtra Samithi are leading on 15 and 89 seats respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Chhattisgarh Elections Madhya Pradesh Elections Mizoram Elections Rajasthan Elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. Elections 2018
  3. Election Results 2018: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, calls it ‘people’s verdict’
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition