  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Election Result 2019 LIVE: Will Modi be crowned king again or can Opposition spring a surprise? Counting of votes begins at 8 AM

Election Result 2019 LIVE: Will Modi be crowned king again or can Opposition spring a surprise? Counting of votes begins at 8 AM

By: |
Updated:May 22, 2019 11:32:06 pm

Lok Sabha Chunav 2019: The elections were held for 542 seats. The Election Commission cancelled elections in Vellore constituency due to use of money power by the political parties. The overall turnout was 67.11% against 65.95% in 2014.

lok sabha chunav 2019, election result live, lok sabha result live The result of the much-awaited Lok Sabha elections will be declared on Thursday by the Election Commission of India. The 17th Lok Sabha will be constituted before June 3, the day term of the 16th Lok Sabha expires.

Lok Sabha Election result 2019 LIVE: The 39-day political battle that saw a no holds barred fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Opposition parties stacked against them has finally reached its most crucial juncture. The Election Commission of India is expected to declare the results of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. The counting process will begin simultaneously at 8 am across the country and the latest trends will be available as early by 8:30 am. According to the Election Commission, all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the counting process for 542 Lok Sabha seats. The EC said that it has set up a 24-hour control room in Delhi to monitor complaints relating to EVMs. The poll body has also announced a number — 011-23052123 (with 5 hunting lines) to deal with complaints related to EVMs. The commission has said that the final tally could be delayed by around 8-10 hours because of the verification of the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with EVM count has increased from one to five per assembly segment.

The general elections were held in seven different phases between April 11 and May 19. Also, Assembly elections in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim were held simultaneously. According to the ECI data, the Lok Sabha elections clocked a record turnout of 67.11%, beating the previous turnout of 65.95%.

Live Blog

23:32 (IST)22 May 2019
SC order on EVM-VVPAT verification

On April 8, the Supreme Court had directed the ECI to increase the VVPAT slips tally of at least five EVMs from the earlier one EVM per assembly segment in a parliamentary constituency. This general election is the first ever elections where EVM numbers will be matched with VVPAT slips. During the previous general elections held in 2014, the ECI had used VVPATs for a pilot run in just eight Lok Sabha constituencies. Also, no tallying was done. 

Election results live Members of Election Commission carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.Almost all exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA will go past the halfway mark, bagging over 300 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Congress will improve from its lowest tally of 44 seats it won in 2014 but not more than 100. Exit polls said that the Congress-led UPA is likely to win between 90 and 160 seats. IANS-CVoter has predicted 287 seats for NDA, Republic Bharat-Jan ki Baat 305, News Nation 282-290, Times Now-VMR 306, India News-Polstrat 298, Sudarshan News 313, ABP-Neilsen 267, India Today 339-365, News 18-IPSOS 336, News 24-Today's Chanakya 350+-14, NewsX-Neta 242, Suvarna News 305+-10 and India TV-CNX 290-310. For UPA, the IANS-CVoter predicted 128 seats, Republic Bharat Jan ki Baat 124, News Nation 118-126, Times Now-VMR 142, India News-Polstrat 118, Sudarshan News 121, ABP-Neilsen 127, India Today 77-108, News 18-IPSOS 82, News 24-Today's Chanakya 95+-9, NewsX Neta 165, Suvarna News 124+-2 and India TV-CNX 115-125.
Switch to Hindi Edition