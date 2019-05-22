Election Result 2019 LIVE: Will Modi be crowned king again or can Opposition spring a surprise? Counting of votes begins at 8 AM

Lok Sabha Election result 2019 LIVE: The 39-day political battle that saw a no holds barred fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Opposition parties stacked against them has finally reached its most crucial juncture. The Election Commission of India is expected to declare the results of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. The counting process will begin simultaneously at 8 am across the country and the latest trends will be available as early by 8:30 am. According to the Election Commission, all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the counting process for 542 Lok Sabha seats. The EC said that it has set up a 24-hour control room in Delhi to monitor complaints relating to EVMs. The poll body has also announced a number - 011-23052123 (with 5 hunting lines) to deal with complaints related to EVMs. The commission has said that the final tally could be delayed by around 8-10 hours because of the verification of the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with EVM count has increased from one to five per assembly segment. The general elections were held in seven different phases between April 11 and May 19. Also, Assembly elections in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim were held simultaneously. According to the ECI data, the Lok Sabha elections clocked a record turnout of 67.11%, beating the previous turnout of 65.95%.