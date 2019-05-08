Election Commission’s clean chit to PM Modi over ‘bhrashtachari no. 1’ remark against Rajiv Gandhi

The Election Commission has given a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against late PM Rajiv Gandhi. According to a report in The Indian Express, the poll body has disposed of a complaint against Modi for his \u201cbhrashtachari no. 1\u201d (Corrupt No. 1) jibe at the late Congress leader. The ECI said that Modi's remark didn't violate the Model Code of Conduct. \u201cPrima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in Election Commission of India instructions. The case is therefore disposed of,\u201d ANI quoted the ECI as saying. With this decision, Modi has been so far given clean chit by EC in nine different cases of poll code violation. Addressing an election rally in Pratapgarh of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Modi had attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi over corruption charges against his father and late PM Rajiv Gandhi. He had said, \u201cYour father was termed \u2018Mr Clean\u2019 by his courtiers, but his life ended as \u2018Bhrashtachari No. 1 (corrupt number 1)\u2019.\u201d Modi's remark against Rajiv Gandhi triggered a war of words between BJP and Congress. Several other opposition leaders also criticised Modi for his remark against the late leader. On Monday, a delegation of the Congress party led by Abhishek Singhvi and Salman Khurshid met the Election Commission and demanded strict against PM Modi. The delegation told the commission that \u201cusage of such obscene and derogatory language by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only defamatory but also violates the poll code". Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday moved Supreme Court against PM Modi for calling Rajiv Gandhi 'Bhrashtachari No. 1'. Congress MP Sushmita Dev said that by making derogatory remarks on Rajiv Gandhi, PM Modi has committed an act unbecoming of the high office he holds. The Congress has also demanded from the Election Commission to declare Modi's speeches as 'corrupt practices' under Section 123A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.