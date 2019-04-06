Election Commission writes ‘love letter’ to Adityanath for ‘insulting’ Army: Congress on ‘Modiji ki sena’ row

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 11:45 AM

The EC was learnt to have let off Adityanath with a light rap for his "Modiji ki sena" remark.

Yogi Adityanath, bjp, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Yogi Adityanath

The Congress on Saturday questioned the Election Commission’s letting off of Yogi Adityanath with a light rap for his “Modiji ki sena” remark, saying that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister “insults” the Indian Army and the poll body writes a “love letter” to him.

The opposition party also came down hard on the EC communication to NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, saying he criticised the party’s proposed minimum income scheme NYAY and the poll body told him “don’t do it in future”.

“Has the MCC now become ‘Modi Code of Conduct’. Adityanath insults the Indian Army — EC writes a love letter to him,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

“NITI Aayog vice chairman criticises the NYAY scheme — EC says ‘don’t do it in future’,” he said.

Why is the EC shying away from showing the mirror of truth to those in power, Surjewala asked.

The EC was learnt to have let off Adityanath with a light rap for his “Modiji ki sena” remark, asking him to be more careful in the future.

Not satisfied with the remarks, the EC was learnt to have told him that be “more careful in his utterances in future”, sources had said.

Also read: Odisha will reject both BJD and Congress in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, says PM Modi

The EC Friday also expressed “displeasure” over the NITI Aayog vice chairman’s remarks against the Congress’ proposed minimum income scheme ‘NYAY’ and said the comments violated the model code of conduct.

In a communication sent to Kumar, the EC asked him to be cautious in future while making statements.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Election Commission writes ‘love letter’ to Adityanath for ‘insulting’ Army: Congress on ‘Modiji ki sena’ row
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition